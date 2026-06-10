West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes has chosen his preferred destination between Man Utd and Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked to many midfielders this summer as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to bring in at least two new faces in that position.

Man Utd have already sealed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of official confirmation with Fabrizio Romano confirming the transfer last week.

And Romano also revealed earlier this week that Man Utd have now been in “direct conversations” to sign Fernandes from West Ham this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can guarantee two things. Man Utd are in direct conversations with the agents of Mateus Fernandes.

“Man Utd made contact over the last 48 hours with the agents of the player, and Man Utd started conversations about eventual cost of the deal, transfer fee and also salary.”

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Romano also added that Fernandes “will leave, for sure” after the Hammers were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, while West Ham have “decided” that their asking price for any interested parties will be £85m.

However, Man Utd are facing serious competition from Real Madrid after new head coach Jose Mourinho added the Portugal international to his list of midfield targets.

A report in Spanish newspaper AS recently said: ‘West Ham’s relegation facilitates a possible deal for the Portuguese midfielder, as does the clear and evident improvement in the relationship between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, Jose Mourinho, and many others such as Vitinha, Joao Neves , and Lamine Yamal.

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‘It is true that the owner of the English club is reluctant to witness an exodus of his main assets, but he also acknowledges that relegation does not favour the continuity of his best players.’

Fernandes chooses between Man Utd and Real Madrid

But now journalist Shaun Connolly has revealed that Fernandes has chosen his preference between Real Madrid and Man Utd with the Premier League side coming out on top.

Connolly wrote on X: ‘Mateus Fernandes is one of several players that Mourinho admires, but he is not a priority presently.

‘A player of his ability/potential has many European suitors, and a Madrid approach wouldn’t be surprising. Still, there are questions about valuation.

‘Naturally, this is a precarious situation, given Fernandes’ potential for further growth. But he has given preference to Manchester United, and the club are continuing with their efforts to agree a suitable fee.’

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