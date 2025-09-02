Real Madrid ‘generate great anger’ at Man Utd with the Red Devils ‘losing a great player’

Real Madrid have ‘generated great anger’ at Man Utd following one of their purchases in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in five new players in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all joining.

The signing of 18-year-old Leon went under the radar a bit at Old Trafford with the Paraguay Under-20 international signing from Cerro Porteno in a deal worth an inital £3.3m, which could rise to £7m.

Man Utd were also linked with other left-sided defenders with former Spain Under-21 international Alvaro Carreras, who they allowed to join Benfica in 2024.

The Red Devils retained a €18m buy-back clause in the left-back’s deal with rumours that they could buy Carreras just to sell him for a profit to Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

However, that didn’t happen and his boyhood club, Real Madrid, ended up paying Portuguese giants Benfica €50m for the Spaniard’s services in July.

His brilliant start at the Bernabeu has made some at Man Utd reportedly unhappy with Carreras already producing some solid performances for Los Blancos.

Spanish website Defensa Central claims that ‘this great version that the Merengue youth player is showing at Real Madrid has generated great anger at Manchester United.’

The report adds: ‘The English are seeing his performance at the white club and still can’t understand why they weren’t more insistent in keeping the player , when he had a buy-out clause with Benfica.

‘At Old Trafford, who are not exactly flush with talent, they maintain that they have lost a great player and that they have ended up ‘giving him away’, something that confirms the crisis that the Mancunians are currently experiencing, both on and off the pitch, and that has very close to sacking Rúben Amorim, who still hasn’t found the key, despite having spent surprising amounts of money in the transfer market that has just closed.’

After their 2-1 win over Real Mallorca over the weekend, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso commented: “I had followed him and was very happy that he joined us. He already knows the club a bit and I expected a good adaptation, but he’s been extraordinary.

“He does almost everything well, he’s very focused throughout the match and he’s a very good addition for the present and the future.”

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has rated the Red Devils’ transfer window as an eight of ten after investing around £200m on new attacking players.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Cunha coming in, Mbeumo, Sesko. £223 million pounds spent in this window. So, no one can sit here and say INEOS aren’t putting their money where their mouth is.

“If I’m going to give this transfer window a mark out of 10, I’m going to give it an 8 based on the players they have got out of the club because those players had the potential of affecting the ambience if they were hanging around.”

But the former Man Utd defender also heaped praise on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS for doing a good job after being “hamstrung” by previous transfer windows.

Ferdinand added: “INEOS are working from a hamstrung position. I think the recruitment that’s been done in the past has really hampered the way that INEOS have been able to attack the market. But I think INEOS have done a good job this window.

“We could see sit here and go could Man United have gone got a midfielder, that was a position people think that Man United needed to strengthen.

“I think in yesteryear, in the regime before, Man United would have gone out and blown 80, 90, million pounds on that player and paid over the odds, 30-40 million pounds and had to pay him probably double the wages that they would have got anywhere else. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in now.

“We’re hampered with transfers. We’ve got players on far too much money. They’re sitting here and saying, ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ And I’ll make the players right. They’re in a great position. Why am I going to leave Man United or why am I going to leave any club when I’m sitting on 200 to 300 pounds a week.”