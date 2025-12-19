Real Madrid hijack cheap Man Utd January transfer that will ‘change everything’

Ruben Neves has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Real Madrid.

Man Utd were the frontrunners to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in the January transfer window until Real Madrid joined the race, according to reports.

Despite their inconsistent form, which has seen them win just two of their last seven matches, the Red Devils are somehow sixth in a congested Premier League table.

Amorim is looking to finish in the European places this term after a disastrous first season in charge saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe threw their weight behind Amorim in the summer transfer window with over £200m spent on five new players.

But supporters and former players were frustrated that Man Utd decided not to sign a new midfielder despite the position causing them plenty of problems last term.

They are set to get their wish in January, though, with speculation that Man Utd will definitely sign a new midfielder, although they could have to wait until the summer for any big signings.

That’s why Neves is such a big pull for Man Utd, with players like him and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher not requiring the huge fees that it would take to lure players such as Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba away from their clubs.

But a deal to sign Neves just got harder for the Red Devils with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Real Madrid are looking to hijack the transfer.

It is understood that Man Utd ‘were the frontrunners to sign the Portuguese international’ but a new club ‘has emerged that could change everything’.

Real Madrid ‘have entered the race’ to sign Neves with the La Liga giants ‘aware that this is a rare market opportunity’.

Neves’ contract expires in the summer and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are ‘aware that January may be its last chance to recoup some money from his departure’.

The report adds: ‘Those close to the player haven’t ruled out an immediate return to European football. At 28, Rúben Neves believes he’s still in his prime and can compete at the highest level in one of the continent’s top leagues. His desire is to return to a more demanding competitive environment, especially with the World Cup and future international commitments on the horizon.

‘Al Hilal, for their part, wouldn’t be opposed to a winter sale if a reasonable offer comes in. Their priority is not to lose one of their most renowned players without receiving any compensation, which opens the door to swift negotiations in the coming weeks.’

Man Utd ‘remains a serious contender in the race’ for Neves but Real Madrid’s ‘involvement elevates the level of negotiations’.