Real Madrid to hijack Man Utd transfer for ‘hidden gem’ who has ‘agreed personal terms’ at Old Trafford

Real Madrid are looking to hijack a deal for Matthijs de Ligt as Man Utd struggle to agree a fee with Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Red Devils mean business in the summer transfer market with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS making two big signings already.

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee has arrived from Bologna to boost Erik ten Hag’s attacking options, while young French centre-back Leny Yoro has been signed from Ligue Un side Lille.

And Man Utd are hoping to sign at least one more centre-back this summer with De Ligt, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Benfica’s Antonio Silva all linked.

It has been widely reported for weeks that De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Man Utd ahead of a potential move this summer with the Netherlands international keen a transfer.

The Red Devils have reportedly made a £29m bid for De Ligt, which was turned down by Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians looking for €50m (£42m) to sell.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed this week that Man Utd “will never agree” to pay their asking price this summer.

Romano wrote: “Man United have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man United will never agree to pay 50 million euros in one solution or with no add-ons.

“Man United always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open. Man United are not paying €50m guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid are attempting to hijack their attempts to sign ‘hidden gem’ De Ligt this summer and now the Bernabeu could ‘be the destination’ for the Man Utd target.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘willing to put 40 million euros (£34m) on the table to secure his signing’ which is slightly more than the Red Devils have so far offered.

That is the ‘same price he was willing’ to spend on Yoro before Man Utd outbid him and the Real Madrid chief ‘does not want to spend another euro on a centre-back’.

Christian Falk brought an update on Man Utd’s interest in De Ligt and that Bayern Munich “have to sell” the player this summer.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “On that front, Manchester United made a new offer of €30m (plus €5m in add-ons) for Matthijs De Ligt. Bayern are looking for over €50m; the idea is €50m plus €10m.

“At the moment, it’s not working, but Bayern Munich have already made the mistake of buying too many players and everybody knows they have to sell, so the prices will be falling. In the end I think Bayern and United will find an agreement. Bayern have to sell and de Ligt knows that he has no future in Munich.”

