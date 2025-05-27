Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘almost in an agreement’ as he ‘hesitates’ over his next move amid two ‘very powerful’ offers.

Ronaldo‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current Al Nassr contract is due to expire in June 30.

The 40-year-old joined Al Nassr after his Man Utd contract was mutually terminated at the end of 2022 amid conflict with former head coach Erik ten Hag and the Glazer family.

Man Utd’s failure to qualify for the Champions League ahead of the 2022/23 season was cited as a reason for his frustration, but he snubbed interest from Europe for a mega-money move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for the Middle East outfit, which includes 39 goal involvements in 41 outings this season.

Despite Ronaldo’s brilliance, Al Nassr have endured a disappointing campaign, finishing third in the Saudi Pro League and losing in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

This has fuelled speculation linking Ronaldo with a summer exit and he dropped a major transfer hint after Al Nassr’s final game of the 2024/25 season on Monday night. He said: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

It has been suggested that Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr in the coming days so he can play at next month’s Club World Cup, with several potential suitors mentioned.

A new report from Foot Mercato claims Ronaldo is ‘deep in thought’ as he’s ‘hesitating’ over his next move, with ‘two very powerful clubs’ named as the teams leading the race to secure his services.

Ronaldo’s first option is reportedly to ‘extend his adventure with Al Nassr’ as they ‘have made him an offer on which both parties are almost in agreement’.

Alternatively, Ronaldo could join Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal, who are set to feature at the Club World Cup.

