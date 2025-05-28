According to reports, Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘expected’ to leave Al Nassr this summer so he can feature at the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the start of 2023 following the mutual cancellation of his Man Utd contract at the end of 2022.

The 40-year-old’s return to Old Trafford went pear-shaped in his second season as he butted heads with former head coach Erik ten Hag, who preferred to use younger forwards.

He also took issue with the Glazer family’s running of Man Utd as his infamous interview with Piers Morgan saw him burn bridges at the Premier League giants.

While it was cited that their failure to qualify for the Champions League ahead of the 2022/23 season was a key reason for his frustration, but he decided to snub interest from Europe to join Al Nassr.

The veteran forward has 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for Al Nassr, but the club are coming off a disappointing season in 2024/25.

The Middle East outfit finished third in the Saudi Pro League, while they were eliminated from the AFC Champions League at the semi-final stage.

This has fuelled speculation linking Ronaldo with a summer exit and his future is in serious doubt ahead of his contract expiry on June 30.

It has been suggested that he could opt to leave Al Nassr so he can feature at next month’s Club World Cup, with a report on Tuesday claiming he has two ‘powerful’ offers.

Now, a report from The Telegraph claims Ronaldo is ‘expected’ to leave Al Nassr this summer so he can ‘play at the Club World Cup’.

A move to a Club World Cup team is said to be ‘increasingly likely’ as there is ‘growing uncertainty as to whether he will sign a new deal with Al-Nassr or quit the Saudi Pro-League’.

It is noted that talks over a new deal at Al Nassr have been ‘ongoing for months without resolution’ and ‘there is a sense of resignation he may have chosen to leave’.

The report also reveals Ronaldo’s ‘expected’ next step with possible moves mooted.