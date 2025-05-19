Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received a ‘tempting’ offer to leave Al-Nassr in the summer, according to reports.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, won numerous trophies with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

The Portugal legend has scored 798 goals in 1,060 club career appearances and will go down as one of the best players to have ever lived.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 during his second spell at the Premier League club with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Al-Nassr star recently declared himself the “most complete player to have existed” in an interview with friend Edu Aguirre.

Ronaldo said: “I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

And now Spanish newspaper Marca claims that the ‘absence of achievements’ at Al-Nassr since Ronaldo joined ‘has unleashed an earthquake at the club and when that happens in a Saudi entity, changes come throughout the structure and affects the field, bench and the upper echelons.’

Ronaldo ‘has received a proposal from Brazilian soccer, considered out of the market for its importance’ with his ‘discomfort’ at Al-Nassr showing in recent weeks.

The report adds that ‘while the storm is raging at Al Nassr’, Ronaldo has ‘received a major offer from a Brazilian team’ and the bid ‘could turn into an out-of-market offer with significant contributions from outside investors’.

And for the Man Utd and Real Madrid legend ‘the offer is tempting and would open up the possibility of participating in the Club World Cup’ over the summer.

With Erling Haaland picking up a number of injuries over the course of the season for Man City, there are some who would want to see the Norway international rested for the Club World Cup.

When asked recently if Ronaldo could be a good stand-in for Haaland, former Man Utd striker Louis Saha said: “I don’t think it makes sense. It’s a tough question. It’s painful to think of Ronaldo at City. But also, I don’t think Ronaldo needs it, it wouldn’t be worth the message it would send.

“Going to Man City for what? What is this new competition? For me, I don’t respect it. This competition for me is absolutely unnecessary. Almost like something strange based on the fight that they had with the Super League. I just don’t understand it.

“Going there for Cristiano doesn’t make sense for me because the competition is not worth it.”