Real Madrid ‘one step away from signing’ Man Utd star in bombshell deadline day transfer

Real Madrid are now ‘one step away’ from completing the signing of Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on deadline day, according to reports.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim made it clear in pre-season that Mainoo would be fighting it out with Bruno Fernandes for a role in the team this season.

Fernandes, who is Man Utd captain, seems almost impossible to usurp and former Rangers striker Ally McCoist thinks Amorim’s demands of Mainoo are “bizarre”.

McCoist told TNT Sports: “It’s bizarre. I don’t understand what’s going on with Kobbie Mainoo because you’d think that the way Manchester United are, he would be good enough to get into that team.

“The manager came out and effectively said he’s challenging Fernandes for that position, which I don’t think is a battle he’s going to win.

“So if he’s not going to win that battle, it doesn’t look as though he’s going to play. It’s strange. Very, very strange.”

READ: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

And there are now rumours that Mainoo wants out with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing last week that the England international has made it clear that ‘he wants to leave’ on loan.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Kobbie Mainoo makes clear to Man United that he wants to leave the club on loan this summer. The decision has been made and it’s only for a LOAN move, not for permanent exit. Kobbie wants to play regular football, he doesn’t want to leave #MUFC on permanent deal.’

And Mainoo’s stance was unchanged as of yesterday with the Daily Mail insisting that he is still ‘determined’ to leave before the end of the window.

The report wrote on Sunday: ‘Mainoo remains determined to leave on loan before tomorrow’s transfer deadline because he is disillusioned at being Fernandes’ understudy and wants regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup after losing his England place as well.’

Romano gave another update on Sunday, he said on X: ‘Manchester United keep blocking Kobbie Mainoo’s exit on loan especially after Cunha and Mount injuries. Mainoo insists to go, play and develop but #MUFC want to keep him.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League star tells club he wants to join Man Utd before the deadline – Romano

👉 Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sell flop for €25m as Ornstein reveals ‘50% sell-on clause’

👉 Man United narrowly avert banterpocalypse but this was no corner turned for Amorim and co

Despite that, Spanish website Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid are now ‘one step away from signing’ the Man Utd midfielder before the 7pm deadline.

The La Liga outfit are ‘willing to take on Kobbie Mainoo on loan’ and the Man Utd star ‘would be delighted to wear the Real Madrid shirt and play at the Santiago Bernabeu’.

The report adds: ‘The summer transfer window is about to close, and Kobbie Mainoo continues to pressure Manchester United to let him go out on loan to a team where he’ll have real opportunities and can continue to develop as a player.’

It is claimed that Real Madrid ‘had to back out of the Mainoo deal’ earlier in the summer as Dani Ceballos didn’t move to Marseille but now Los Blancos are ‘aware that sooner or later they will need a playmaking midfielder’.