Real Madrid to ‘start talks’ over stunning move for Man Utd starlet as Ratcliffe lines up Bayern replacement

Real Madrid are ready to ‘start talks’ with Man Utd over a huge summer move for Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports.

Los Blancos are already set to welcome Kylian Mbappe this summer in a major coup for the club after it was announced he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on a free transfer.

Real Madrid keen on Garnacho as Florentino Perez flies to England

There were also rumours yesterday that Vinicius Junior’s future could be up in the air at the Bernabeu with the Real Madrid hierarchy reportedly getting frustrated by his attitude on the pitch.

And there are now reports that Real Madrid are looking to pursue Man Utd starlet Garnacho after witnessing the 19-year-old cement his place in the side at Old Trafford this term.

The Argentina international has started 29 of his 38 appearances this season in all competitions and become an important member of Erik ten Hag’s side, contributing seven goals and three assists.

And now Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘intends to start talks’ over a deal to bring Garnacho to Spain.

The La Liga giants ‘have closely followed the young winger’s progress’ and Perez is ‘determined to explore the possibility of signing the talented Argentine and plans to broach the topic during the trip to Manchester’.

The report adds that ‘the coming weeks are expected to be decisive in terms of negotiations between both clubs and the possible transfer of the young Argentine to the Santiago Bernabeu’.

As well as that, Man Utd are reportedly lining up a replacement in form of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry with Fichajes claiming the Red Devils are ‘one of many teams interested’ in the Germany international.

They also see Gnabry – who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before – as a potential ‘solution to fill the potential vacancy left by Jadon Sancho’ even if they don’t end up selling Garnacho to Real Madrid.

Will Gnabry be available in the summer?

Despite rumours of Gnabry’s availability, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Bayern Munich will decide on the German’s future once they have appointed a new manager.

“We’ve had a lot of rumours about Bayern Munich players in recent times, with Alphonso Davies on the list at Real Madrid, while the club also need to tie down Joshua Kimmich to a new contract,” Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“And now, there’s been speculation about Serge Gnabry being available this summer, with possible interest from the Premier League, though my understanding is that Bayern’s plans will be finalised once a new manager is appointed, as they still need to decide on their replacement when Thomas Tuchel leaves his job at the end of the season.

“It’s still early for these kind of decisions, but for sure there would be interest in Gnabry in case Bayern decide to put him on the market this summer. We all know he’s a top player and capable of great things so if they decide to make him available I’m sure we’ll see suitors emerging, but it’s too early to say yet that this will definitely be the case.”

