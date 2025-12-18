Real Madrid star ‘meets’ with Man Utd as Ratcliffe ‘wants to make him the club’s new icon’

Man Utd officials have met with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as they look to make him a ‘new icon’ of the club, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu with reports of tension brewing between him and Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

As well as speculation about his relationship with the Spaniard, there are claims that he wants a new deal at Real Madrid to take him onto the same money as French superstar Kylian Mbappe, which has led to new contract talks stalling.

Vinicius Junior, who has contributed five goals and seven assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, caused a scene when he was substituted by Alonso in the El Clasico against Barcelona in October.

On his way off the pitch, he reportedly said: “Me? Coach? Coach, me? It’s always me. I’m leaving the team. It’s better I leave.”

Although he issued an apology in the following days, it sparked rumours that it could be unlikely that Real Madrid will start next season with Vinicius Junior still at the club.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed in November that there had been a ‘complete breakdown’ in contract talks with Real Madrid ‘now open to a sale’.

Tavolieri wrote on the Swiss Sky website: ‘A major upheaval is brewing in Madrid. According to several reliable sources, Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks. The tension between the Brazilian international and coach Xabi Alonso is so high that a source close to the Real Madrid dressing room told us it was ‘very difficult to imagine Vinícius still at Madrid next season.'”

And now reports in Spain claim that Vinicius held a ‘summit’ with Man Utd in Madrid recently as they look to persuade him to join the Red Devils in the summer.

Vinicius is still ‘demanding to be paid exactly the same’ as Mbappe, ‘a demand that those at the Santiago Bernabéu consider unfair, given the performances of the World Cup winner and the number 7.’

The Brazil international’s contract expires in 2027, meaning Real Madrid will have to look to sell him in the summer if he refuses to renew his deal.

The report adds of interested parties and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire to get a deal over the line: ‘Among them is Manchester United , who haven’t wasted any time. Jim Ratcliffe wants to make him the club’s new icon, just as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo , Eric Cantona, and Ruud van Nistelrooy were in their time, and initial contact has already been made.’

Man Utd ‘intend to pay Vinícius absolutely everything he asks for, as money is no object’ after ‘several emissaries’ met the Brazilian.

