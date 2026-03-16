Real Madrid ‘want’ Man Utd star to replace their captain as summer ‘offer’ revealed

Real Madrid are looking to replace Dani Carvajal in the summer with Man Utd right-back Diogo Dalot, according to reports.

Several of Real Madrid‘s older players are coming to the end of their contract at the end of the summer with Carvajal, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger potentially leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Carvajal has been one of the bedrocks of the successful Real Madrid sides over the last decade but, after 444 appearances, the right-back be on the exit ramp this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has knocked him down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and now Real Madrid are reportedly looking at replacements.

Reports in Spain claim that Carvajal’s ‘future remains uncertain’ and Real Madrid are ‘preparing for all possible scenarios and has identified’ Man Utd right-back Dalot ‘as one of its top choices to reinforce the right-back position’.

The report adds: ‘This option would only be viable if the captain were to leave. Dalot has a similar playing style to Carvajal, but is perhaps more adept at joining the attack.’

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It is understood that his €30m value on Transfermarkt is ‘an amount Real Madrid would be willing to offer for his transfer, but the English club will likely ask for more.’

However, ‘if Real Madrid could afford to sign any right-back they wanted, they would choose Achraf Hakimi , because they believe he is one of the best in the world right now’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed that Alaba “will finally part ways” with Real Madrid at the end of the season, while he also had an update on Carvajal and Rudiger.

Romano said on his YouTube channelc in February: “I want to talk about David Alaba because the decision now is made.

“David Alaba and Real Madrid will finally part ways at the end of the season.

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“It has always been up in the air, this story, I told you several times that this was the expectation, but now Real Madrid have been quite clear on this point.

“The Austrian defender is expected to leave Real Madrid after spending a lot of time in the German league at Bayern and then moving to Real Madrid.

“Defender David Alaba is set for a different experience in the summer transfer window, with options being explored, with several possibilities, but the expectation is for David Alaba to go, is for David Alaba to try something different, after spending a few seasons at Real Madrid.”

Romano added: “Many of you are asking what happens with Dani Carvajal, what happens with Antonio Rudiger.

“Guys, at the moment, with Rudiger and Carvajal, nothing has been communicated or decided.

“These stories will go will take place closer to the end of the season, and we will see what Real Madrid decide, and what the players decide as well.”

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