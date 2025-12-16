Real Madrid ‘will pay’ £79m for Man Utd sub as INEOS warn midfielder over ‘harming’ value

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be on his way to Real Madrid as the Spanish side are keen to invest in a permanent move, according to reports.

The England international has not started in the Premier League for Man Utd this term with Ruben Amorim preferring other players in midfield.

Mainoo, who has been linked with a loan move to Napoli, has made 11 appearances off the substitutes’ bench in the Premier League – but his only start in all competitions came as Man Utd were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Grimsby Town earlier this year.

Amorim announced publicly that Mainoo would be competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this season, leading to the Man Utd midfielder looking for a way out before the summer transfer deadline.

However, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox managed to persuade Mainoo to fight for his place in Amorim’s side.

Amorim has not provided the England international enough minutes in the first team ahead of the World Cup and there are rumours he could go out on loan.

Mainoo’s unhappiness is unlikely to change soon and Spanish website Fichajes insists that Real Madrid ‘will pay’ €90m (£79m) for the Man Utd midfielder.

The La Liga side are ‘preparing to compete for this signing in the next summer transfer window’ and Mainoo is ‘one of the names gaining momentum’ at Real Madrid.

Fichajes adds: ‘The biggest obstacle is Manchester United. The English club has no intention of easily parting ways with one of its most promising assets. Although he’s not a guaranteed starter, those at Old Trafford believe Kobbie Mainoo can be important in the medium term. That’s why they won’t make his departure easy.’

Mainoo and his representatives view a transfer to Spain ‘favourably’ with the report continuing: ‘Furthermore, competing in LaLiga and the Champions League would provide an ideal platform for him to establish himself among the best young midfielders on the continent. At Valdebebas, they believe that the Bernabéu environment can accelerate his footballing development, provided he has a well-defined role.’

Mainoo’s brother posted a picture of himself showing up at Old Trafford for the Red Devils’ 4-4 draw against Bournemouth on Monday night with a ‘FREE KOBBIE MAINOO’ t-shirt on.

And now a reliable account on X has claimed that Mainoo will be talked to by Man Utd officials after his brother’s post on social media.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Kobbie Mainoo will be spoken to by Manchester United officials regarding his brother’s social media posts last night, as they are not helping the situation. The club wants to protect the player’s transfer value and believes these posts are harming it. #mufc.’

