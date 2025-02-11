According to reports, Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford has indicated his response to ‘being dragged into’ Jadon Sancho’s beef with Manchester United.

Rashford departed the Red Devils during the winter transfer window as he joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy.

The United forward’s poor form and huge salary provided stumbling blocks as he missed out on a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The England international was also linked with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli before he settled on a move to Aston Villa.

Rashford made his Aston Villa debut in their 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Tottenham Hotspur as he impressed off the bench.

Post-match, Rashford posted on social media. He said: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance.”

In response, Sancho simply replied: “Freedom”.

Understandably, this has caused a huge stir as Sancho is still contracted to Man Utd and the Premier League giants are paying a portion of his wages.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73m move from Dortmund in 2021 and was banished from the first team after butting heads with former boss Erik ten Hag.

The winger was reintegrated into the fold before this season but he joined Big Six rivals Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy.

The 24-year-old made a strong start to this season but has been criticised for his below-par performances in recent weeks and should be focusing on his own game rather than taking digs at Man Utd.

Now, The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has revealed the Villa newbie’s ‘real thoughts’ on Sancho’s comment, claiming ‘sources close to Rashford have indicated that he doesn’t appreciate being dragged into his former United and England team-mate’s apparent beef with the club’.

