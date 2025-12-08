Man Utd: The real reason ‘why Amorim won’t play Mainoo’ is ‘baffling nonsense’

Ruben Amorim wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay at Man Utd beyond the January transfer window.

The real reason why Ruben Amorim continues to snub Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United has been revealed and “if it wasn’t so sad it would be laughable”.

Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League game this season and is pushing for a loan exit in January having featured for just 171 minutes in the top flight this term.

Barely a press conference goes by without Amorim being asked about Mainoo’s lack of game time under him in his time at Old Trafford, after the 20-year-old broke into the first team under Erik ten Hag in quite some style and played a key role for England at Euro 2024.

United legend Paul Scholes took to social media on Friday to voice his displeasure at Amorim’s treatment of the academy graduate.

‘Bullsh*t.. the kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football,’ Scholes wrote.

‘Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.’

Ahead of their clash with Wolves on Monday, an exasperated Amorim said in response: “You always ask me the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England. But that does not mean I need to put Kobbie (in the team) when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie (in the team).”

Amorim was then asked if he understood why Mainoo was frustrated with his role at the club as things stand.

He added: “I see it. I see it and just want to win. I just put the players (in the team) – I don’t look who it is.

“I don’t care about that. I just try to put the best players on the pitch. You have (Manuel) Ugarte that played two games – one of them, Case (Casemiro) was out. Bruno (Fernandes) is always fit. He’s the guy that is doing his (Mainoo’s) position so maybe it has to do with that.”

And now BeIn Sports presenter Richard Keys claims he’s heard the real reason Amorim refuses to start Mainoo for Manchester United and dismissed it as “baffling nonsense”.

‘I learned at the weekend why Amorim won’t play Mainoo, who sadly will leave United now – probably in January,’ Keys wrote in his blog.

‘Amorim believes he can’t get round the pitch – that Mainoo isn’t mobile enough. I’ve heard some baffling nonsense from this generation of coaches and this is right up there. Not mobile enough? So Amorim picks Casemiro instead? If it wasn’t so sad it would be laughable.’