A new report has revealed the ‘real reason’ why Manchester United are letting £86m flop Antony join La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan.

The Brazil international has been a huge flop at Man Utd as he’s failed to live up to expectations following his £86m move from Ajax in 2022.

Antony was made United’s top target ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, but his dire form ensured he slipped in the pecking order before the Dutchman was sacked in October.

The winger has also barely featured under Ruben Amorim and it’s clear he is not part of the head coach’s plans. He has only made 14 appearances this season and has not made a single Premier League start.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides in recent months but Real Betis have emerged as his most likely destination.

READ: Nimble Brighton show why Manchester United remain anchored to depths under Ruben Amorim



It’s become increasingly apparent that he is going to join Real Betis and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday morning that this deal is ‘verbally agreed’.

He said: “Antony to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties with Man United too.

“Documents being checked; then time for travel and medical tests. United will let him leave on loan deal with 𝐧𝐨 buy clause. He’ll be formally back to United in June.”

A report from The Boot Room reveals the ‘real reason’ why Man Utd changed their stance on Antony’s exit after they were initially against a short-term exit with ‘the success’ of one player ‘convincing’ INEOS to sanction the deal.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star ‘close’ to exit ‘in 48 hours’ as ‘phone call’ with Euro giants boss moves £50m deal along

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres’ ‘preferred destination’ named by ex-teammate

👉 Ruben Amorim blasted for startling Man Utd claim: ‘I’m shaking my head’

The report explained: