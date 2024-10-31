A report has revealed the ‘real reason’ why West Ham United opted against appointing Manchester United target Ruben Amorim in the summer.

39-year-old Amorim has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe as he’s done a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon since taking over in 2020.

The talented head coach has helped Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga twice and he was on the radar of Premier League clubs in the summer.

Amorim was heavily linked with Liverpool and West Ham as they sought to replace Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes respectively.

In the summer, it was reported that Amorim flew in to England to hold talks with West Ham while in discussions with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Ultimately, Amorim missed out on the two Premier League jobs as Liverpool and West Ham appointed Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui respectively.

However, Amorim only had to wait a couple more months to land a Premier League job as Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon to appoint the head coach. He will reportedly ‘first take charge’ of the Red Devils at the end of November.

Regarding the West Ham job, a report from The Daily Mail says a Hammers ‘source’ has revealed the ‘real reason’ why Amorim was not appointed in the summer.

While it has previously been suggested that West Ham’s decision came down to finances, but their board actually had another ‘concern’.

‘It was initially thought that West Ham baulked at the £8.3m compensation fee they would have to pay Sporting for Amorim, plus additional fees for his staff, but it has now emerged that the east London club had another concern over appointing the Portuguese manager. ‘A source close to the club has revealed that they felt appointing Amorim would represent a gamble as he has only managed one top club in his own country. ‘The source insists talks went well and Amorim made a positive impression, but West Ham ultimately decided to pursue an alternative option.’

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been made interim Man Utd boss and has commented on whether he would like to stay on at Old Trafford.

“Of course – I came here as an assistant to help the club,” Van Nistelrooy said after United’s 5-2 win against Leicester City.

“Now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed. And in the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further, to build towards the future and that’s what I’m here for.”

When asked whether he’d like to be part of the new backroom team at United, he said: “As I said, I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”