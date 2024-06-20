Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told he “committed adultery” when he spoke with potential candidates to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch head coach was under pressure for most of the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd massively underperformed en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

“It’s like committing adultery…”

The Red Devils also exited the Champions League prematurely, but they ended the season on a high and beat Man City 2-1 at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Ratcliffe completed his takeover of Man Utd at the start of this year and was expected to appoint a new manager after it emerged that he had held talks with former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ex-United striker Andy Cole has hit out at Ratcliffe and Co. as they have basically “committed adultery”.

“For Erik ten Hag to claim that he was told by the club that they were speaking to Thomas Tuchel is crazy,” Cole said.

“It’s just strange and even more so when you consider how public it’s all been. Admitting that you’ve spoken to another manager is like telling your wife that you’ve been messaging another girl. It’s like committing adultery.”

Cole added: “It may take more than a few bad results, but the scrutiny will be on him from the first day of pre-season.

“If they start their season like they did the last, then of course the pressure is going to be on him quickly. It will be very interesting to see how it all works out.”

Finance expert Stefan Borson has ‘suggested the real reason Man Utd pulled the plug on sacking Ten Hag’, with the ‘decision made as part of a cost-saving measure’.

“It’s hard to think keeping Ten Hag is a cost-saving measure because he’s only got a year left on his contract,” Borson told Football Insider.

“It’s likely in any event there is a clause that regulated what that cost might be.

“I think the Ten Hag decision is nothing more complicated than when they spoke to and interviewed other managers, they weren’t sufficiently impressed to take the hit of sacking Ten Hag on the back of the FA Cup.

“I suspect the cost-saving element probably put people off as opposed to being the key driver why they decided to keep Ten Hag.”

