According to reports, Manchester United have ‘reappeared’ as they look to win the race to sign a former Premier League striker this summer.

Man Utd have had a decent start to this summer’s transfer window as they have signed Matheus Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves for around £62.5m.

The Red Devils are also chasing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, while they are in the market for a new striker to be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee after they only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been linked with several potential options and are reportedly having to look at alternatives to Viktor Gyokeres, who has forced them to accept defeat as they have been ‘made aware’ of his transfer preference.

Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike have also been mentioned, while former Everton striker Moise Kean is a left-field option.

The 25-year-old previously had a disappointing spell at Everton as he only scored four goals in his 39 appearances.

Kean has rebuilt his repuation since leaving Everton, though. He scored 17 goals for PSG during an impressive loan spell in 2020/21 and is coming off a 25-goal campaign for Fiorentina after joining them from Serie A rivals Juventus.

His stunning season in Serie A has attracted interest from elsewhere and Man Utd have been loosely linked with him in recent months.

Kean represents a cheaper option than other forwards as there is a 52 million euro (around £44.5m) release clause in his Fiorentina contract, which can only be activated between July 1 and July 15.

Kean is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and a side is offring a 97 million euro (£83m) package with his release clause and salary included, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta.

However, Man Utd have ‘reappeared’ and are ‘back more than before’ and represent a ‘real danger’ to the Saudi Pro League.

Should Kean join Man Utd, he could replace Hojlund as recent reports have indicated that he is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Hojlund has failed to live up to expectations since moving to Man Utd in a deal worth around £64m plus add-ons and suffered a crisis of confidence during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Denmark international made his name in Serie A with Atalanta before joining Man Utd and several Italian sides have shown an interest in him.

Inter Milan have recently been mooted as his most likely destination, but another report from Gazzetta claims Serie A champions Napoli have joined the race to sign him.