Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has revealed another “reason” why Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim to replace former head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old took over at Old Trafford last month following the sacking of Ten Hag, who was dismissed with Man Utd placed 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim had a decent start at Man Utd. His first game in charge was a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and they then beat Bodo-Glimt and Everton. However, they have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

This run of results leaves United 13th in the Premier League and they are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Man City before Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Following Amorim’s arrival, Man Utd have been linked with several potential signings. Despite this, it’s been reported that he has a ‘tight budget’ to work with in January.

Reddy confirms Man Utd “do not have money” in January and has revealed another “reason” why they appointed Amorim.

“Man Utd do not have money [to spend on transfers],” Reddy revealed on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast.

“It’s wild reading the transfer news and gossip on a daily basis and you see who they’re linked to and thinking ‘Where on earth are they going to get this money from for all these forwards?’

“They have made it quite clear – and it was communicated to Ruben Amorim – that the financial constraints are real. He has to extract the maximum from the talents at the club. That was part of the reasons they brought him in.

“He’s got a very good track record of individual development and developing the collective. We’ve seen teething issues with his structure so far, but over time they’re banking on him getting the right parts in place and really bringing it home.

“They have continuously said they won’t go on a spending spree like there was under Erik ten Hag and that they are going to operate in a much more sustainable approach.”

Sky Sports are also reporting that ‘Marcus Rashford is among Man Utd stars available for transfer as INEOS look to raise funds’.

It is also noted that his ‘homegrown status makes him an obvious candidate’ to sell to increase funds ‘as his transfer would represent pure profit’. However, Reddy says there are currently “no suitors” for the England international.

“Now, if you look at that squad and you’re thinking, ‘where can they get that money from? Who is a good asset they can sell that they don’t actually need?’ You’re struggling,” Reddy added.

“And then you think of Marcus Rashford, because he could be banked as pure profit. There are no suitors for Marcus Rashford. There are none.

“Marcus Rashford, as with many of the squad, was someone they would have been open to offers for last summer, which we reported. There was no one knocking on the door.

“Unless there’s some massive shift in form and no more reports of off-the-pitch bad behaviour, I think that is going to remain the case.”