According to reports, Manchester United have received an ‘approach’ from a European giant as they look to offload wantaway forward Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old has been the talk of the footballing world this week as he’s announced that he is “ready” to leave Man Utd.

Rashford said: “When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

Rashford’s exit has been a long time coming as he has been slammed for his poor form and attitude over the past 18 months. He made his announcement after being left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The England international is linked with several Premier League, European and Saudi Pro League sides. It’s been reported that Man Utd would be willing to let him leave on loan on one condition.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination and a report from Football Transfers claims ‘Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United over a January loan move for Rashford’.

It is noted that this would be a loan-to-buy deal and Rashford is ‘keen on the move’.

‘The news of Rashford’s desire to leave has piqued the interest of Barcelona, we are told. Rashford is a player the Blaugrana have admired for some time, and president Joan Laporta is keen to pounce on any available ‘market opportunity.’ ‘We understand that Barcelona have made contact with Man Utd regarding a potential half-season loan that would include the option to buy the 27-year-old in the summer.’

‘The fee put forward by the Spanish giants was £35 million (€42m). Man Utd did not immediately respond to the approach but Rashford has been made aware of the interest and is keen on the move. ‘Despite a sentimental attachment between Rashford and the club, Man Utd are determined to offload the winger in a bid to balance the books and revamp the team in collaboration with Amorim.’

While Rashford is nearing an exit, Man Utd have reportedly closed a transfer as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “all documents are signed” for them to acquire 17-year-old Diego Leon.

On Friday evening, Romano revealed: “Diego León has signed all documents to join Manchester United in 2025.

“Contracts in place for 17 year old left back to become Man United player from July 2025, when he turns 18.

“Deal sealed by Jason Wilcox after South America lead scout Giuseppe Antonaccio pushed for León as talent. Paraguayan LB joins from Cerro Porteno for $4m fixed fee, $1m easy add-ons, $2/3k extra difficult add-ons. Here we go, confirmed.”