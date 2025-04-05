According to reports, Manchester United have ‘received’ a huge offer to sell Brazil international Antony with his form for Real Betis ‘not going unnoticed’.

Antony has failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd. He has never come close to living up to the reported £86m fee paid to sign him from Eredivisie giants Ajax in 2022.

Former boss Erik ten Hag identified the winger as a priority target after they worked together at Ajax, but he could not replicate his form for Ajax in a Man Utd shirt.

The 25-year-old only has 12 goals and five assists in his 96 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions, and he did not make a single Premier League start in 2024/25 before joining Real Betis on loan in January.

United head coach Ruben Amorim does not appear to be a fan of Antony as he sanctioned the winger’s exit in January, but he has returned to form in recent months.

Antony has four goals and four assists in his 12 appearances for Real Betis, as he’s boosted Man Utd’s chances of selling him for a decent fee this summer.

It has been reported that his valuation has been set at around £40m, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have ‘received’ an ‘offer worth up to £64m with add-ons from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, who are ‘leading’ the race to sign him.

It is suggested that Atletico Madrid’s proposal is ‘€45 million (£38m) fixed, with a further €30 million (£26m) in variables’.

Man Utd are expected to sign a new striker this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has analysed their chances of signing Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen, who is among the leading scores in Europe.

Romano said: “The expectation is for Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray. He’s going back to Napoli and Napoli, that’s the indication I’m getting, want to sell the player as soon as possible.

“So forget about an Osimhen saga at the end of July, end of August, as we had last summer. Napoli don’t want to enter into the same situation.

“His clause is €75 million, but Napoli are open to finding a different solution even before, to find a solution already in June, that’s the idea, the ideal scenario for Napoli for the Osimhen story. There are several options. In England, we know English clubs are interested.

“For Man Utd, the interest is still there, but it is still not something guaranteed for Man Utd because of the salary, because it’s a very expensive package, and because Man Utd have several options, including [Liam] Delap and more players.

“Man United will sign a striker, but for Osimhen, at the moment, it’s not something guaranteed.”