Man Utd receive £67m bid for forward as Euro giants refuse to back down

Napoli have come in with a strong bid for Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United have reportedly received a bid from Napoli of approximately £67million for Alejandro Garnacho, who they tried and failed for in January.

Garnacho, 20, has the makings of a quality attacker if he can become a little bit more consistent. With 41 direct goal contributions in 131 United games, he is clearly a useful asset.

But his role has changed since Ruben Amorim walked into Old Trafford as manager, with positions in the attack altering slightly in a different system, and Garnacho sometimes being benched.

In January it was possible he could have been sold, with Chelsea and Napoli both going after the Argentine, but neither club met United’s £70million valuation.

Napoli are refusing to back down, though, and could now entice the Red Devils into the sale. According to reports in Spain, they have lodged a bid of €80million (£67m approx) for Garnacho.

Described as an ‘attractive offer’, given it is close to what United wanted to make from the winger in the winter, it seems there’s a chance Napoli could land their top target.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Manchester United hope for £65m embarrassment as future of ten most valuable loanees assessed

👉 Man Utd ‘red flags’ for every player signed in the last three seasons

👉 Big Midweek: Liverpool v Everton, Chelsea, Saka, Amorim, promotion fights and cup chaos

In the midst of a rebuild of their attack since the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, the European giants clearly see Garnacho as a key piece in their future.

The report suggests the strength of the offer could indeed make United consider the sale.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea remain keen on Garnacho, though, while Atletico Madrid are said to have joined the race, as they see the winger as an ideal addition to their attack.

He would seemingly be a great replacement for Giuliano Simeone if he’s to leave, with Chelsea having reportedly lodged a bid for the 22-year-old winger in the last few days.

READ MORE: Man Utd striker search: Gyokeres reunion talk ‘tepid’ with Red Devils ‘to go a shade younger’