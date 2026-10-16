Man Utd receive Antonio Conte message about replacing Michael Carrick

Antonio Conte has informed Man Utd that he would be willing to replace Michael Carrick as Red Devils head coach, according to reports.

Carrick had a brilliant spell in charge as caretaker manager last term, which saw him help Man Utd finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

That saw him get the job on a permanent basis but many supporters and observers think Man Utd failed to back him properly in the summer market.

Man Utd have won just one of their first six Premier League matches this term with Carrick’s side earning just six points from those fixtures in total.

Carrick was already coming under pressure from their 1-1 draw against ten-man Tottenham over the weekend – but a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League has set further alarm bells ringing.

Lisandro Martinez was punished in the aftermath of the defeat in Spain after the Man Utd defender blamed the club’s start to the new season on poor recruitment.

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There have been rumours for weeks that former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte could be the man to take over from Carrick if Man Utd decided to change direction in the coming weeks.

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Italian is ready to take over at a historical club as soon as possible.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, answering some of your questions about Antonio Conte, obviously is one of the main names we see linked with Manchester United.

“Conte, Eddie Howe and also the name of Julian Nagelsmann – these are all managers who are obviously linked with the Manchester United job in case they decide to change.

“What I can tell you is that the only answer I can give you today is that there is still nothing advanced, concrete, serious between Conte and Manchester United.

“What I can tell you is that probably the biggest story in the story regarding Antonio Conte is that compared to other situations in the past when Antonio Conte always wanted to wait for a new season, have the pre-season, have his own squad.

“In this case, Antonio Conte would be open this year, in general, this is not just for Man Utd, Antonio Conte would be open to taking a job mid-season.

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“So, whether it’s Man Utd or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte, if it’s an historical club because he doesn’t want to go to Middle East just get the money and go back to Europe in a few years.

“His idea is to continue in Europe, historical club. Conte said in an interview few days ago, he said if there is a club with a big history who want to go back to their level, I would be open.

“So, Antonio Conte is for sure open to these opportunities. Now, let’s see if it’s going to be again Man Utd, if Carrick goes, or any Italian club or any surprise or Antonio Cone would be ready.

“Again, at the moment, no concrete contacts yet with Manchester United.”

Conte is ready to replace Carrick at Man Utd

While TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that the former Napoli head coach is ready to take charge of Man Utd right now and ‘intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest’.

And now talkSPORT back TEAMtalk‘s story up by claiming that Conte has told Man Utd that he is open to replacing Carrick at Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Conte has ‘already reached out to the club to express interest’ with the report adding: ‘talkSPORT understands representatives of Conte have told United would be interested in taking over should Carrick face the axe.’

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