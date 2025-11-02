Man Utd receive new ‘offer’ for Kobbie Mainoo after Romano transfer update

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Napoli are now prepared to pay all the wages of Kobbie Mainoo as they look to take the Man Utd midfielder on loan in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have taken ten points from a possible 12 in their last four Premier League matches as Ruben Amorim gets the season on track.

Man Utd could dip back into the transfer market in the January transfer window after spending over £200m on five new players over the summer.

A midfielder is at the top of their wishlist in the winter with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest understood to be their top target.

Man Utd boss Amorim caused a stir when he publicly said that Mainoo would be competing for a place in the team with captain Bruno Fernandes.

Mainoo attempted to leave on loan before the transfer deadline in the summer before being convinced to stay at Old Trafford by Jason Wilcox.

But, Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League match so far this term, and the Daily Mirror claim that Napoli are set to make a new loan ‘offer’ in the January transfer window.

The Serie A side are ‘willing to cover all of Kobbie Mainoo’s wages in the hope of signing him’ with Napoli ‘desperate to lure the Manchester United outcast to Naples as soon as possible’.

The report adds: ‘Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told United he is prepared to honour Mainoo’s £35,000-a-week contract. De Laurentiis has spoken to Napoli stars Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay about Mainoo – and the duo have told him the England midfielder would be a great signing for Antonio Conte’s side.’

It is understood that the defending Serie A champions want to include an option to buy in the summer and Mainoo ‘knows he will have to leave Old Trafford to secure regular starts’ if he wants to make England’s World Cup squad.

The report in the Daily Mirror comes after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Mainoo is now definitely a “player to watch” ahead of the winter window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “With the January transfer window approaching, another player to watch is Kobbie Mainoo.

“Mainoo, who along with Joshua Zirkzee, wants more game time, but Manchester United are not planning to let them leave.

“Manager Ruben Amorim insists on keeping both players for the second half of the season, as United face a busy schedule around Christmas and beyond.

“Napoli remain interested in Mainoo, especially after missing out on a creative midfielder following Kevin De Bruyne’s injury last summer.

“West Ham have also made calls to explore loan options for both Mainoo and Zirkzee, aiming to offer them consistent minutes.

“However, as of now, United are not opening negotiations. Amorim wants them to stay and contribute through the remainder of the campaign.”