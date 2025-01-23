Chelsea – who ‘are willing to pay’ £59million – have made an ‘offer’ to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports.

Garnacho is allowed to leave Man Utd this month amidst interest from Serie A giants Napoli and Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues – who are fourth in the Premier League after 22 games – have emerged as surprise contenders for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Enzo Maresca has plenty of attacking depth in his squad and signed Pedro Neto from Wolves for around £51million last summer.

The Man Utd youngster might be seen as a long-term replacement for Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is currently suspended after failing a drugs test.

Garnacho’s form this season has left a lot to be desired. He only has four goal involvements in 21 league appearances.

Chelsea are not looking too much into his form, however, with Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier on Thursday that they are ‘set the make an approach’ to the Red Devils.

And now reports elsewhere say a bid has been made.

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, ‘Chelsea have made an offer for Garnacho’ and are boosted by the fact he prefers a move to London over Naples.

Indeed, Edul claims the player ‘prefers to continue playing in the Premier League’.

TNT Sports Argentina reported hours before the bid was made that the Blues ‘would be willing to pay 70 million euros’ to sign Garnacho.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis was asked about potentially signing Garnacho and replied: “Who can guarantee to me that he’s gonna score 20 goals?”

Despite all the talk about his future, Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim started Garnacho against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Chelsea are not in action until Saturday against Manchester City and have been very busy in the transfer market this week.

Multiple reports are linking the Londoners with 18-year-old Saint-Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou, who will likely be loaned to sister club Strasbourg if signed this month.

Kazakhstan teenager Dastan Satpaev is also expected to join Chelsea but will not sign a five-year contract until he turns 18.

Satpaev, 16, currently plays for Kairat Almaty and is captain of the Kazakhstani Under-17 team.

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign the young attacker for a fee in the region of €4m (£3.3m).

The Italian transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Chelsea have agreed deal to sign 2008 born talent Dastan Satpaev from Kazakhstan.

‘Transfer fee worth €4m package add-ons included from Kairat Almaty.

‘Record transfer for Kazakhstan league as Dastan will join Chelsea on a 5 year deal plus 1 year option when he turns 18.’

It has also been reported that Napoli have been in ‘positive’ talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Karim Adeyemi, who is an alternative to Garnacho.