Man Utd ‘receive offer’ for £47.5m unwanted flop but player’s exit stance ‘remains to be seen’

Trabzonspor have made an offer to sign Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana before the transfer window in Turkey shuts, according to reports.

The Red Devils improved their attack in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford.

Many Man Utd fans saw replacing Onana as a big priority before the transfer window shut and the Red Devils moved to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

It remains to be seen whether Lammens will start for the Red Devils as No.1 but the Man Utd goalkeeping department is now bloated with Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton all fighting for one spot.

Bayindir has started all three Premier League matches so far this season with Onana being given a run out in their League Cup match against Grimsby Town.

Onana made two big mistakes to cost his side two goals and Man Utd went on to lose on penalties to the League Two outfit last week.

READ: Why the five post-Fergie Man Utd managers before Amorim were sacked

And his time at Old Trafford now seems up with Man Utd willing to offload while other transfer windows are still open and StrettyNews claims that the Red Devils have now ‘received an offer’ from Turkish side Trabzonspor for Onana.

The report adds: ‘According to sources close to Stretty News, Onana has been given the opportunity to join Trabzonspor, who presented Man Utd with a loan offer.

‘These sources understand that INEOS are still reflecting on the matter, as they would certainly prefer to offload the 29-year-old on a permanent basis, but they also realise that this might be a big ask amidst the current circumstances.’

If he’s set to be left out of the Man Utd side going forward then Onana is ‘open’ to a transfer but it ‘remains to be seen if he’ll be open to joining the Turkish club’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim ‘left furious’ over Mainoo case as Man Utd boss missed out on key target

👉 Man Utd’s second-choice keepers, Liverpool’s Guehi-shaped hole and other post-window squad gaps

👉 Man Utd learn why Leeds, Sunderland rejected Lammens as PL duo saw Belgian as ‘risk’



Onana arrived at Man Utd in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan in a deal worth £47.5m as the replacement for long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea.

And Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the person deciding that De Gea should leave Old Trafford “should have been made redundant”.

Ferdinand said recently on his YouTube channel: “I wouldn’t have sold David de Gea, I would never have let him go… simple as that. I don’t know why he was ever allowed to leave the building. Whoever allowed David De Gea to leave the building should have been made redundant and not worked in the game again.

“You can’t be winning Golden Gloves at your football club and being the best player in the team, player of the year probably three or four times out of six or seven years and then go, ‘Listen, see you later’, when you are coming into your best years.”