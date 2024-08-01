Man Utd receive third ‘here we go’ from Romano as fourth potential signing ‘trusts’ Ten Hag to seal deal

Man Utd are on the verge of completing a deal to sign former Arsenal prospect Chido Obi-Martin, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Free-scoring forward Obi-Martin this week announced his departure from Arsenal, but compensation will be due to his former club.

Obi-Martin originally came through the Kjobenhavns Boldklub academy before joining the Gunners and Romano has revealed that he is now on his way to Man Utd as their third signing of the summer after the Red Devils completed deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The third ‘here we go’ for Manchester United is Chido Obi-Martin, the striker born in 2007 and who was at Arsenal doing incredible things in their academy. A proper goal machine.

“A super talented striker and first of all, let me say that this kind of deal is something that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and all the people at the club are planning to do for the present and future; signing top talents early on in their careers.

“We have to be fair and say that Arsenal made a very big proposal to the player in terms of money, but the decision was to turn it down and explore other options, including in Germany.

“As soon as the deal is official, we’re going to reveal some names of clubs that really tried to sign him and what kind of proposals they made in terms of the project, but now the important news is that Manchester United have signed Chido.

“Sticking with Manchester United, I can confirm that Noussair Mazraoui, the right-back, is also waiting for the Red Devils, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka must leave before Mazraoui will be allowed to join.

“There were other possibilities, even in the recent days, to consider, but the player keeps repeating he wants to wait for Manchester United. He agreed on personal terms and believes this is the best opportunity for him. He trusts the project. He trusts the manager.

“He wants to feel important after difficulties at Bayern, because he’s never been a regular starter.”

There has been interest in Scott McTominay from Turkish side Galatasaray and Premier League outfit Fulham but Romano insists there have been no bids.

“Also, no bids yet for Scott McTominay.

“Despite rumours that Fulham have offered £30m for his services, in the last 24h they were busy with the documents on the Smith-Rowe deal and with new signing, Cuenca, from Villarreal – as exclusively revealed.

“McTominay has always been appreciated and for sure Marco Silva likes him a lot, but there’s still no formal bid on the table.

“João Neves moving to Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t change a lot regarding Man United and Manuel Ugarte.

“United already wanted Ugarte and PSG already agreed to sell him… but they want the right proposal and the right package, and Man United have not offered that at the moment.

“Ugarte and Amrabat remain two names on Man United’s list for their midfield.”