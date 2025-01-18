Man Utd receive two ‘formal offers’ for Ten Hag flop as Ruben Amorim ‘approves’ exit

£80million flop Antony is ‘getting closer’ to leaving Manchester United for Spanish club Real Betis, according to reports in Spain.

Man Utd signed Antony from Ajax for £80m in August 2022, weeks after he could have been signed for half the price.

The Brazilian winger scored on his debut against Arsenal and that has been the highlight of his Red Devils career.

In total, he has only scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 95 appearances for the Premier League giants.

He will go down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history and could be on the move in the January transfer window.

There have been rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey but La Liga outfit Real Betis seem the most interested club.

ABC Sevilla reported in late December that Betis are ‘monitoring the situation’ of the 24-year-old but are unlikely to be able to cover his salary.

The same outlet (via Sport Witness) have now reported that talks are ‘intensifying’ as Betis accelerate their interest in Antony.

It is emphasised that the Spanish club will need Man Utd to pay the majority of the player’s salary if they are to take him on loan for the rest of the season.

Betis are clearly very keen to get Antony as they have ‘intensified negotiations with Manchester United in the last few hours’.

There have been two ‘formal offers’ from the Spaniards and as they ask the Red Devils to pay a large chunk of his wages, the Premier League club want assurances that Antony will play consistently during the loan spell, so his transfer value rises.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly confident he can get the best out of Antony, whose last goal in the Premier League came in a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley last April.

Man Utd need to sell before they can buy this month and are reportedly in talks to send Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli.

Another player likely to leave is left-back Tyrell Malacia. A report in the Netherlands has claimed he has an ‘agreement’ to leave on loan.

It is not revealed what club Malacia will join this month but ‘Ruben Amorim has given approval for the loan’.

