Man Utd ‘willing’ to make record-breaking £130m move for Bellingham as Real Madrid ‘listen to offers’

Man Utd are ready to break their transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

After spending around £200m on attacking reinforcements in the summer, Man Utd will look to address issues in midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils have paired Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro together in midfield in recent weeks under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has won seven, drawn one and lost one of his first nine matches in charge.

Man Utd are set to lose Casemiro at the end of the season on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte seems likely to be sold, and the Red Devils will be looking to bring in a couple of new midfielders.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Bellingham’s situation at Real Madrid and are ‘willing to make a significant investment to secure his services’.

The report adds: ‘Figures are being discussed that are close to 150 million euros, an amount that would allow Real Madrid to carry out a very important operation at an economic level.

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‘A return to England could be an attractive option for the player, who already demonstrated his level in the Bundesliga before making the jump to LaLiga.’

Real Madrid ‘will listen to offers’ for Bellingham in the summer amid his dip in form at the Bernabeu this season and Spanish outfit will ‘reconsider its situation, especially taking into account the market value that the player still retains.’

The report concludes: ‘If high-profile offers arrive, Real Madrid will have to decide whether to invest in his return to form or opt for one of the most significant sales in recent years.’

Bellingham was moved to hit out reports claiming he had fallen out with Xabi Alonso earlier in the season after the former Real Madrid boss was sacked.

He said on social media: “Until now I’ve let far too many of these [reports] slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time.

“But honestly…What a load of s***. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang on to the every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’.

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“Do not believe everything you read. Every now and then, these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.”

Alonso was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach and the Spaniard recently hailed Bellingham as a “leader” and the “cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many years”.

Speaking in January, Arbeloa said: “It’s not that [Bellingham] was a surprise, but from day one, I’ve seen a player with exceptional quality and abilities. Anyone who’s seen him on television knows it, but when you’re up close, it’s even more surprising.

“Beyond his football quality, I’ve seen a player who wants to be a leader, a role model. The other day, 48 hours after a game, I told him — and I never, ever say this — ‘stop running.’ The performance he’s giving in training, his commitment and his leadership … I’m very proud of having a player like Jude Bellingham.”

Arbeloa added: “On the pitch, he’s capable of doing so many things well. He’s a player who makes runs into space, gets into the box, has a good shot, he reads the game. He’s young, but he has a lot of experience. And he’s going to be the cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many years.”