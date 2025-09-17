Manchester United have announced ‘record revenue for the fiscal year of 2025’, so it turns out that they won’t be going “bust” this “Christmas”.

The Red Devils have had a torrid year on the pitch, with Ruben Amorim’s side enduring an embarrassing season in 2024/25, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

They are currently on track for a similar finish in 2025/26 amid no real sign of progress under Amorim, who has only guided his side to one win in five matches this season.

Man Utd have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the earliest opportunity, with their season without European football likely to be followed by another as they languish in the bottom half of the Premier League and put all their eggs in the FA Cup.

Still, the on-field turmoil at Man Utd has had no impact on the finances, with the club reporting ‘record revenue’ in 2025.

United have managed to earn record revenues of £666.5m, and while they lost £18.4m, this is down from £69.3m in 2024.

The Premier League giants have also set records relating to matchday revenues (up 17%) and commercial revenues (up 10%), following the hiking of ticket prices and a lucrative partnership with Snapdragon.

Chief executive Omar Berrada has commented on these findings, claiming they are on track to “support” their “overriding priority”.

“We are working hard to improve the club in all areas. On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men’s and women’s first-team squads over the summer, as we build for the long-term,” Berrada said.

“Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organisation equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives.

“As we start to feel the benefits of our cost-reduction programme, there is significant potential for improved financial performance, which will, in turn, support our overriding priority: success on the pitch.”

These findings also make a mockery of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claims that the Red Devils were at risk of going “bust by Christmas” if he did not make substantial cuts to spending, with the club always going to manage as long as the on-pitch results have such little influence on their income.

Speaking in March, he said: “Manchester United would have run out of cash by the end of this year – by the end of 2025 – after having me put $300m (£232.72m) in and if we buy no new players in the summer.

“We are in the process of change and it’s an uncomfortable period and disruptive and I do feel sympathy with the fans.

“The simple answer is the club runs out of money at Christmas if we don’t do those things.”