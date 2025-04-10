According to reports, Manchester United have been put on ‘red alert’ as Everton ‘expect’ Jarrad Branthwaite to leave this summer.

Branthwaite emerged as a top target for Man Utd during last summer’s transfer window after he enjoyed a breakout season for his boyhood club.

Man Utd prioritised signing a new centre-back or two last summer, but they were priced out of a move for Branthwaite after a couple of bids were rejected.

Instead, the Red Devils invested heavily in signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, but they could sign a new centre-back this summer. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are likely to leave on a free transfer this summer, while a recent report from Football Transfers claimed head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘doubts’ about Lisandro Martinez and could change his position.

Man Utd are already linked with several potential targets ahead of the summer and it’s been suggested that they could make a fresh move for Branthwaite.

Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed Man Utd are ‘preparing’ to make a £50m ‘offer’ for Branthwaite.

‘Manchester United are understood to be preparing to try offering around £50m for the transfer of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. ‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd remain keen on Branthwaite after seeing bids rejected for him last year. ‘The Red Devils ended up signing both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in defence, but it seems Branthwaite still remains one of their priorities. ‘The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen on the highly-rated 22-year-old, CaughtOffside understands, so this could be a complicated saga.’

Now, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘on red alert’ regarding Branthwaite, while Spurs are also interested.