Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United are reportedly on ‘red alert’ as they are considering a shock double swoop to sign two players from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at the start of this year, Man Utd were busy in the summer as they spent around £185m on new signings. They recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Despite this, the Red Devils made a terrible start to the 2024/25 campaign and former boss Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

Ratcliffe and his recruitment team acted quickly and decisively to acquire his replacement and they appointed Ruben Amorim, who has left Sporting Lisbon to take over at Old Trafford.

Amorim has a big job at Man Utd and he could push the board to make signings in January. The Premier League giants are already being linked with several potential targets and a surprise raid on Chelsea has been mooted.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Christopher Nkunku is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea and Man Utd were making a move to make him Amorim’s first signing.

A new report from Football Insider claims Nkunku’s ‘response’ to interest from Man Utd is that he is ‘attracted’ by the possibility of joining Chelsea’s rivals.

Nkunku joined Chelsea for around £52m during the 2023 summer transfer window but missed most of his debut season with a serious knee injury.

This season, the Frenchman has starred in cup competitions but has only started one Premier League games as he’s behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order.

The report explains.

‘It is believed the France international could take matters into his own hands next year as he is “unhappy” to play a backup role to the club’s other forwards. ‘Nicolas Jackson is the undisputed first-choice striker for Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. ‘Sources say Nkunku would be attracted to a potential Old Trafford move should the opportunity arise, with the player keen to play regular first-team football.’

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also been on the periphery following his move to Chelsea. A report from journalist Mark Brus claims they are ‘already open’ to letting him leave and Man Utd are on ‘red alert’.