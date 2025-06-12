According to reports, Manchester United have ‘opened new talks’ to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and the deal hinges on two factors.

Man Utd are wasting no time in the transfer market this summer and their current priority is to overhaul their attack after they were toothless in forward areas in 2024/25.

On Thursday afternoon, Matheus Cunha commented on his move to Old Trafford after they paid around £62.5m to sign him from Wolves.

Cunha said: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha is expected to be joined by Bryan Mbeumo at Man Utd, who are also in the market for a new striker as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Liam Delap initially looked likely to join the Red Devils, but he eventually opted to sign for Chelsea as Man Utd have been forced to consider alternatives.

Man Utd are also known to be admirers of Viktor Gyokeres, who worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres would be another statement signing, but they face competition in the race to sign the 54-goal striker, who is a contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

Mateta is also a potential target after he shone for FA Cup winners Crystal Palace during the 2024/25 campaign, with reports suggesting he could cost around £40m this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have ‘opened new talks’ to sign Mateta, whose long-term future is in doubt as his contract expires in 2027.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected at his former clubs – claims the striker, who is ‘crucial’ for Crystal Palace, but the door would open to a move to Old Trafford if the Eagles and the forward cannot agree terms and should the Red Devils miss out on other options.

Brown explained: “Crystal Palace are talking to Mateta about signing a new contract.

“At the moment, it’s definitely more likely he’ll stay at Palace rather than going anywhere else.

“He’s a big player for them and a big part of the manager’s plans to keep building his squad.

“He is one Man United have been looking at, one of a few I might add, and I’m sure they’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation there.

“They have other targets who I expect they’ll put ahead of Mateta, but if they can’t get somebody else over the line, he has been spoken about.

“If for whatever reason Palace can’t agree a deal, it might give United the chance to make a move.“