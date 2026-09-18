Redknapp slams Man Utd star who ‘couldn’t pass the ball’ vs Brighton; ‘dangerous’ for Carrick

Jamie Redknapp has hit out at Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee for not being able to “pass the ball to his own team-mate” in their loss to Brighton.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing start to the new Premier League season with two losses, a draw and a win in their first four matches.

Man Utd did beat Sabah 4-0 in their first Champions League game but the pressure really started building on Michael Carrick and his players after their defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Carrick’s side threw away a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford as the Seagulls staged a brilliant comeback to knock Man Utd out of the competition.

Former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp praised Brighton but he was damning of Man Utd and, in particular, Zirkzee, who “couldn’t pass the ball”.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “They [Brighton] looked better coached, they had patterns of play even though they made changes today they looked like a thoroughly good side.

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“United threw on their insurance policy in Bruno and Mainoo. Everyone thought they might be able to make an impact and in fact it made them worse.

“Zirkzee came on and couldn’t pass the ball to his own team-mate. Incredible for Brighton, they deserved it.”

‘The way Man Utd are playing now is dangerous to Michael Carrick’

Louis Saha insists that the way Man Utd “are playing now is dangerous” for Carrick as there don’t seem to be effective patterns of play or a system that suits the players.

Saha told Betano: “The problem with Manchester United this season is not the players. In truth I don’t think it was a good summer transfer window for Manchester United. But Michael Carrick has to adapt.

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“I don’t see a team that has the animation it needs. Manchester United needs a system to play good football, with patterns of play. I think the way they are playing now is dangerous to Michael Carrick because this is not down to the players.”

Adding more on the style of play at Man Utd, Saha said: “The two defensive midfielders look too comfortable passing the ball slowly, side-to-side. It does not provide the sort of passes forward to create those one-on-one moments. In transition they are too slow.

“It doesn’t matter who you put in these situations, whether it’s Sesko or [Matheus] Cunha or [Bryan] Mbeumo, if one of them isn’t taking more risks and pressing forward, it’s not going to help advance the play.

“United create some chances but they are not clear cut chances, and they aren’t using the acceleration of Marcus Rashford to get behind teams, so they don’t have that dimension either. It’s all too slow.”

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