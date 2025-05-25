Jamie Redknapp has picked out a “game-changer” in Manchester United’s squad for INEOS to sell this summer amid interest from elsewhere.

Heading into the summer, most of Man Utd‘s squad are at risk of being offloaded as barely a handful of players have done enough to justify sticking around long-term.

A huge squad overhaul is required at Old Trafford, but they may have to sell to buy this summer after their 15th-place finish and Europa League final loss sets up a season without European football.

Man Utd’s dire season does not leave INEOS with many sellable assets, but captain Bruno Fernandes retains a significant valuation after being one of their only shining lights this season.

Fernandes has carried Man Utd this season, but he did not make an impact in the Europa League final and opened the door to an exit after the match.

“I will be here until the club tells me it is time to leave. I am available to make the club have great days again.” Fernandes said.

“The day the club thinks I am too much, or it is time to leave, football is like that and you never know.

“If the club thinks it is time to leave, because they want to make some money, that is what it is and football is like that sometimes.”

Man Utd’s squad are reportedly ‘begging’ for Fernandes to stay as a Saudi Pro League plots an £84m ‘offer’, but Redknapp reckons they should sell the Portugal international for the “right money” so they could “invest in the squad”.

“It tells you everything when you look and go through that squad and think to yourself, how many of them would you not sell this summer? Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“I think apart from Leny Yoro, purely because he hasn’t been there long and he’s a young player, I think every single United player will be up for sale.”

When asked whether that included Fernandes, Redknapp continued: “I would right now, yeah and I’m a big fan.

“I think he’s a game-changer but I think if the right money came about and you could then invest into the squad and I think he is a good player, I think he’s a top footballer.

“He was poor in midweek, but he has been their leading light this year but if the right money were to come available and you can improve your squad.

“I would certainly take it.”