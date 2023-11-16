Man Utd refuse to be bullied over £50m Sancho as Ten Hag set to ignore Ratcliffe ‘order’

Manchester United are ‘aware rival clubs will try to take advantage’ of Jadon Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford, and refuse to be bullied into selling the winger on the cheap.

United will listen to offers for the 23-year-old in January as he remains in Erik ten Hag’s bad books following his public spat with the Dutch manager.

Both Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with interest in the England international, but United don’t want suffer too big a financial hit.

Sancho – who joined from Dortmund for £73m in 2021 – is currently under contract at United until 2026 with the option of a further year, and Mirror claim they want £50m for his permanent transfer.

ESPN report that United bosses are aware that rival clubs are looking steal the winger away in a cut-price deal, more likely a loan as things stand, and want the Red Devils to pay the majority of his £300,000 per week wage.

While United haven’t ruled out a loan move, they want a significant contribution to his salary, as well as a loan fee in ideal circumstances.

Ten Hag asked Sancho to apologise for refuting the manager’s claim that he was dropped for the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September for his lack of effort in training.

As a result, having refused to show contrition, Sancho hasn’t played for United since August, and ESPN claim that Ten Hag is unlikely to soften his stance should he be asked to do so by incoming shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Daily Star claimed earlier this week that ‘Ratcliffe will order Ten Hag to end his feud with Sancho’. The report adds:

‘Ratcliffe is said to be alarmed at how the bust-up between the two has escalated. ‘He knows the team are being deprived of a £70m player, while the longer Sancho remains sidelined the more his value plummets. Sancho is expected to leave United in the January transfer window, either permanently or on-loan. But Ratcliffe is worried the on-going stand off is damaging one of the club’s assets.’

Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake for £1.4bn is due to be announced this week, but Ten Hag will continue to seek an apology from Sancho no matter what the INEOS owner ‘orders’ him to do.

