Man Utd ‘refuse to compromise’ with Prem side over fee for key man, slowing all business down

Manchester United are refusing to pay the whole compensation fee to for Dn Ashworth

Manchester United are reportedly ‘refusing to compromise’ with Newcastle United over the fee they want for Dan Ashworth, and both sides will have to make transfer moves without sporting directors in place in the interim.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly decided on Ashworth as United’s new sporting director as soon as he walked through the door. The move is taking quite a bit longer than the additions of other board members, though.

An agreement for new CEO Omar Berrada is in place, and he has been placed on gardening leave by rivals Manchester City ahead of that move.

Ashworth himself has also been placed on gardening leave by his club, Newcastle. However, United are unable to officially make the move due to discrepancies in the fee each side believes should be paid.

The Magpies want £20million in compensation for losing their sporting director. According to the Daily Mail, United are ‘adamant’ that they won’t pay that and are ‘refusing to compromise’.

That will be sure to slow business down at both clubs, as it’s said the pair of Premier League outfits are ‘planning for a summer transfer window without having a sporting director in place’.

Newcastle are happy for head of recruitment Steve Nixon to take control of transfers, while Berrada will be given the duty at United until Ashworth can come through the door.

It seems unclear when and in fact if the current situation will be resolved, though. Newcastle want their money and United do not want to pay it, so they could be in a standoff until one party budges, if that is to happen.

It’s a strange move from Ratcliffe not to want to pay the required sum for a man he so clearly wants on his side, and that he believes will be able to alter the fortunes of United by bringing in the right players.

Just one or two of the right deals could completely change things for United, and Ashworth seemingly holds the key to making big transfers at the club.

It would be a surprise if one side was not to budge, but for the moment, Ratcliffe will be going into his first transfer window as United owner far less prepared than he’d like to be.

