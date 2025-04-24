A new bombshell report claims Manchester United missed out on Chelsea legend Eden Hazard after ‘refusing’ to pay a ‘huge secret backhander’.

34-year-old Hazard called time on his professional career in 2023 after injuries marred his spell at Real Madrid.

Hazard’s supreme performance for Chelsea earned him a move to Real Madrid in 2019 in a huge deal, potentially worth around £124m including add-ons.

Chelsea fended off competition from several European rivals to sign Hazard for around £32m in June 2012 from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

Man Utd were reportedly among the clubs interested in Hazard before he headed to Stamford Bridge, and a new report has lifted the lid on how close the Red Devils came to signing the winger.

The Times claims Man Utd ‘lost out on Hazard after refusing to pay an agent backhander’.

United ended up signing Shinji Kagawa as an alternative because Old Trafford chiefs ‘refused his agent’s demand for a secret multimillion-pound payment’.

The report explains:

‘United were within a whisker of signing the Belgium international in 2012 and had agreed a transfer fee with his club Lille and personal terms for the player, only for the move to break down after his then agent, John Bico, demanded a huge backhander. ‘Bico, who is now facing unconnected charges of financial crime in Belgium after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates late last year, suggested to club officials that they pay him £1million via the club and several million more direct from the owners.’

‘That arrangement would have bypassed the club accounts as well as any Financial Fair Play calculations. Bico was told that United could never agree to such a deal, which would have been a clear breach of Premier League and Uefa rules. ‘There is no suggestion that Hazard, who instead joined Chelsea that summer, was aware of the demand by his agent or has been involved in any wrongdoing.’

The detailed report has also provided some details on Bico’s dealings with Chelsea.