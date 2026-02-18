Man Utd ‘regret’ Rashford deal to Barcelona with value ‘now closer to £50m’ and return is likely

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are frustrated at the deal Man Utd negotiated with Barcelona for Marcus Rashford in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and join the Catalan giants Barcelona in a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came after Rashford spent the final six months of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa after falling out with manager at the time, Ruben Amorim.

The departure of the Portuguese head coach earlier this year saw speculation linking Rashford with a potential return to Man Utd once his Barcelona loan spell ends.

However, most reports suggests that Rashford wants to stay at the La Liga club with Barcelona deciding on whether to trigger the €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal.

There were claims on Tuesday that Man Utd have shut down potential talks between them and Barcelona about potentially renegotiating the clause price.

Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan insists there will be no discussions about potentially lowering the transfer fee ahead of a summer transfer.

Khan said: ‘Man Utd not willing to re-negotiate Rashford’s Barca permanent fee.

‘Sky Sports News understands Manchester United are not and will not re-negotiate with Barcelona over the option fee for Marcus Rashford for his loan move to become permanent.

‘This comes amid a report that talks have been under way between the two clubs, with Barca wanting to pay less than the current option, which stands at around £26m (€30m).

‘However, Sky Sports News understands that is not the case and from United’s point of view, the situation remains unchanged.’

And now the Daily Mirror claims that Man Utd ‘have been left regretting the deal’ as they believe the £26m potential fee is on the low side.

INEOS, Ratcliffe and some other members of the Red Devils board ‘believe Rashford’s value is now closer to £50m – and know several other clubs are interested in signing him this summer.’

The report adds: ‘It’s understood some senior figures at United have been left frustrated by the terms of the agreement.

‘United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains keen to get Rashford off the club’s wage bill. But he is not looking forward to the prospect of allowing Barca to land the 28-year-old on the cheap.’

And reports in Spain insist that Rashford ‘is already assuming the worst-case scenario’ with a return to Man Utd now ‘the most likely option’ in the summer.

Man Utd refusal to renegotiate the terms of the deal ‘has significantly dampened the chances of reaching an agreement between the two parties’.