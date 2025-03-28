Man Utd are ready to offload Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window after his underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a miserable season under Ruben Amorim after the Man Utd board made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October.

Amorim has won just six of his 18 Premier League matches in charge of the Red Devils as his players struggle to get to grips with his style of play, philosophy and tactics.

Only five Premier League clubs have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism.

The duo have only scored six Premier League goals between them and now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Man Utd ‘regret’ signing’ Zirkzee – who arrived from B0logna in the summer for £36.5m – and the club ‘already want him out’.

The Netherlands international’s ‘future at Old Trafford appears to be numbered’ after ‘failing to justify the investment in his first season in the Premier League’.

Zirkzee’s performances have ‘fallen far short of expectations’ this season and Man Utd are ‘willing to listen to offers to let him leave in the upcoming winter transfer window’.

His six goals in all competitions has ‘raised doubts among the coaching staff and board, who do not see the player as a key player in the team’s immediate future.’

The report continues:

‘The competition in attack, coupled with his lack of consistency, has left him in a difficult position. The possibility of a sale is already being considered in the offices if an offer is received that would allow for a recovery of part of the investment made. ‘Zirkzee, who arrived with high expectations from Italian football, has failed to adapt to United’s pace and demands. Unless the dynamic changes radically in the coming weeks, his time at the club looks set to be short.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Mainoo’s camp ‘annoyed by leaks’ as ‘for the best’ transfer report rubbished

👉 Euro giants ‘want to do’ Man Utd ‘a favour’ and ‘sign’ starter who Amorim wants out

👉 Man Utd scouts ‘buzzing’ about transfer target as Jason Wilcox favourite is a ‘real goer’

The reports come after former Man Utd defender Paul Parker labelled Zirkzee and his team-mate Alejandro Garnacho as “downright useless”.

Parker told SpilXpertan: “I can definitely understand if clubs are lining up to sign him. Arsenal could really use a creative player like him. He has been significantly better than [Martin] Odegaard this season, and the rest of their midfield is nowhere near creative enough.

“Manchester United could also use him in the attacking midfield role, and he would obviously go straight into the starting lineup. Garnacho and Zirkzee have played that position a lot, but they are downright useless.

“[Bruno] Fernandes is the only creative midfielder, and he would link up well with Damsgaard. Maybe Fernandes could even drop deeper so that Fernandes, Damsgaard, and Amad could all be on the pitch at the same time.

“If I were Damsgaard, though, I would really hesitate before signing with Manchester United. He can just ask his Danish friends if they enjoy being at the club. They would probably say no and advise him to stay far away from ‘Circus United.'”