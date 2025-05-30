Manchester United will reportedly ‘reignite’ their interest in two strikers after losing out to Chelsea on the signing of Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

United have been linked with a number of the world’s top strikers of late. It’s evident they need some quality in attack, after neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee managed more than five Premier League goals this season, despite both playing north of 30 games.

United’s favourite target for a while looked to be Ipswich’s Delap. They were among a host of Premier League sides who were willing to pay his £30million release clause, and it was even suggested they’d broadly agreed personal terms with his entourage, waiting for the green light from the striker himself.

However, multiple outlets have stated Delap has instead agreed to sign with Chelsea, and GIVEMESPORT states that after United were ‘unable to convince’ him to sign, they will move onto ‘alternative options’.

It’s been reported as a ‘major blow’ for Delap to have been taken off the board, but it means the Red Devils will apparently ‘reignite their interest’ in Randal Kolo Muani and Jean-Philippe Mateta, from Paris Saint-Germain and Crystal Palace, respectively.

It is said United will ‘make checks’ over whether Kolo Muani would be an ideal fit, after they considered recruiting him in January, when he went on loan to Juventus – he scored eight goals in 16 Serie A games there.

It is believed it would cost £35million for PSG to sell the Frenchman. But it’s said the preference at Old Trafford would be to land a striker who is already experienced in the Premier League.

As such Mateta has come back into their thinking, especially after playing a key role in Palace winning the FA Cup. He assisted a goal in the 3-0 semi-final win over Aston Villa, while the Palace man has been in electric form in the Premier League recently.

This season, Mateta scored 14 goals and assisted two. The report places him at £40million, though our friends at TEAMtalk suggest the Eagles would not let him go for less than £50million.

They state that negotiations could be tricky, as Palace are keen to retain Mateta. He will play European football with them for the first time in his career, and that’s something which is not on offer at Old Trafford.

