Man Utd reject approach for £36.5m star as they authorise another huge exit

Man Utd have turned down an approach from Inter Milan for Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side going down as the worst Man Utd side to have played in the Premier League era.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League with the Red Devils finishing the season on 42 points from 38 matches after picking up just 11 wins all campaign.

One particular concern this season has been goalscoring with only Everton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton the only four teams to have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League.

Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have come in for plenty of stick this season with the young duo scoring just seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

There have been rumours that Hojlund will move back to Serie A, where he has played for Atalanta previously, with Inter Milan understood to be very interested.

While Zirkzee – who joined from another Serie A club in Bologna for £36.5m last summer – has also been linked with a return and now Italian publication Corriere dello Sport has brought the latest.

The newspaper claims that Inter Milan’s talks to sign Hojlund ‘also included Zirkzee’ but Man Utd ‘are thinking of keeping the Dutchman’ for next season.

But it is ‘full steam ahead’ in their pursuit of Hojlund and the Dane ‘has already given his availability to return to Italy and also to embrace the Inter cause’.

There is ‘no wall’ from Man Utd as they sanction his exit with Inter Milan ‘aiming for a loan with a simple right of redemption, otherwise an obligation but tied to some conditions’.

Man Utd ‘are insisting on an immediate permanent transfer’ and ‘£40-45 million could be enough to take him away’ from Old Trafford this summer.

Despite claims in the Italian press that Hojlund has given the yes to Inter, an interview over the weekend suggested that he expected to stay at Man Utd next season.

Hojlund told TV 2 Sport: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.

“I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I’m just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton recently claimed that the Red Devils should get rid of both Zirkzee and Hojlund this summer.

Sutton said: “United want to get to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League. Is Zirkzee a player who gets you there? Not for me, he isn’t.

“I don’t think Hojlund has that striker quality required for the Premier League either. He’s a hard worker but not the source of goals they desperately need.”