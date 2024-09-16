During the summer transfer window, Premier League giants Manchester United were rejected by former FC Barcelona centre-back Mikayil Faye, it’s been claimed.

The Red Devils were busy in the summer as they spent around £180m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

One of Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s priorities in the summer was to strengthen at centre-back and around £90m was invested to sign Yoro and De Ligt.

Man Utd were dogged by injuries in this department last season and were linked with various potential alternatives in the summer. It was widely reported that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was among their top targets, while they reportedly made an ‘offer’ to sign Faye towards the end of last season.

The 20-year-old only joined Barcelona’s academy last year, but he was sold in the summer as they looked to free up funds for signings.

Despite being linked with Man Utd, the Senegal international joined Ligue Un side Rennes for around £10m and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.

Faye’s agent – Andy Bara – has revealed the defender “didn’t like” the idea of joining Man Utd as his “development wouldn’t have progressed” if he signed for the Premier League side.

“Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option,” Bara said.

“He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all.”

Bara also revealed why Faye ended up leaving Barcelona. He added: “Barca wanted a buy-back clause in Faye’s contract with Rennes and this was the only condition that Barca put forward. The clause is €30m (£25m). Now it all depends on Faye and his development.

Journalist Matteo Moretto claims Man Utd submitted an ‘enquiry’ to Barcelona for another player in the summer.

Maretto said: “Tottenham and Manchester United had enquired about possible conditions of a move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, who enjoyed a brilliant summer, winning Euro 2024 with Spain, and then playing a key role in their triumph at the Olympics too. His goals from midfield have seen his stature grow in recent months.

“But it is a move that never got hot because both Barcelona and Fermin did not want to know anything about a potential deal. Fermin wants to stay at the club, and Barcelona are looking into a potential contract renewal for him. For Barcelona, he is a key piece for their future.”