Man Utd ‘rejected’ by ‘virtually unknown’ manager after trying to replace Erik ten Hag

Man Utd were turned down by Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness in the summer after attempting to replace Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in the Premier League last term, finishing in their lowest ever position since the league was formed in 1992 with Ten Hag’s side struggling to eighth position.

Widespread reports indicated that their poor season would spell the end for Ten Hag with fans and pundits left wondering which style of play the Man Utd boss was trying to implement.

However, their unexpected FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City led to Ten Hag being afforded more time with the Man Utd board speaking to a number of potential candidates.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy eventually decided to keep Ten Hag on this season and decided to offer him a one-year extension on his current contract, which the Dutchman accepted.

But now German publication Bild claim that Man Utd were ‘keen on Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness during the summer break’ as they searched for a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

The Man Utd bosses ‘knocked on Hoeness’ door’ at the beginning of July and ‘inquired about possible transfer modalities for the former Hoffenheim coach’.

Bild add that Hoeness – who the Daily Star describe as ‘virtually unknown’ – ‘was flattered by the interest of the two-time Champions League winner. However, no concrete negotiations took place as the Munich native had already politely declined.’

Man Utd have started off poorly again this term with the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League table with just eight points from seven matches.

Players who have previously been reliable under Ten Hag, like Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez, have been struggling this term – but former striker Andy Cole is not too worried by their form.

On Fernandes and Martinez, Cole told Betfred: “With Bruno, I’m not. I know a lot of people don’t like him and how he acts, but I like the guy because he never leaves a stone unturned. He always gives 100% and I know he moans and screams a little bit more than others, but he only does that because it’s for himself as much as his teammates.

“His form will come back and this period right now is probably the only time he’s ever been out of form throughout the entirety of his Manchester United career, so you can’t really question him because this has been the only time. He will get there because he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he shows that fire and determination.

“Regarding Martínez, on Thursday against Porto, he and [Matthijs] De Ligt both found it really tough. Not usually do they come up against a centre-forward like Samu [Omorodion] that’s physical and good in the air. The pair of them got bullied.

“His form hasn’t been great this season and it’s the first time that anybody’s really questioned it. When he first came to Manchester United he struggled, but he then almost immediately started performing really well. He, like Bruno, will come back, it’s just a matter of time.”

