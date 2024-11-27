Man Utd ‘rejected’ by Zirkzee replacement as ‘top January signing falls through’

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has ruled out a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils replaced Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim earlier this month after a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign.

Man Utd are currently 12th in the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday in Amorim’s first match in charge of the Red Devils.

They have particularly struggled to score goals in the Premier League this term with only Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace scoring fewer than Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford scored his second of the season at Portman Road over the weekend, while both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have scored just one each.

Zirkzee, who signed from Serie A side Bologna in the summer for £37.5m, has particularly struggled this term as he attempts to get up to speed with a new league.

There have already been rumours that the Man Utd hierarchy consider him a ‘lost cause’ and are looking to replace the Netherlands international as soon as possible.

A number of Serie A clubs, including Juventus and Inter Milan, are reportedly hopeful that they can strike a deal in January for Zirkzee but Man Utd would do very to be offered anything but a loan deal in the winter transfer window.

There have been several strikers linked with a move to Man Utd too with Amorim looking to address their need for a new centre-forward after his comments about Rashford playing through the middle on Sunday.

One player believed to be on their list of striker targets is Bayer Leverkusen star Boniface with the Nigerian scoring 20 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances since joining the German outfit in 2023 from Belgian side Union SG.

And now reports in Spain claim that ‘a top signing falls through’, referring to Boniface’s potential move to Old Trafford, with Man Utd ‘dealt a heavy blow in the winter transfer market’.

The report adds that the 23-year-old ‘has decided to rule out any possibility of joining Manchester United in the next transfer window’ and the ‘young attacker’s refusal represents a blow to the plans of the English club, who saw him as a solution to strengthen their attack for the 2025 season.’

Zirkzee’s poor form had ‘opened the door to considering Boniface as a possible replacement’ but ‘the player has hinted that he has no intention of joining Ruben Amorim’s side, complicating United’s plans to bolster their attacking line’.