Alphonso Davies could have been at Old Trafford instead of Patrick Dorgu.

The decision to ‘overlook’ Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies in 2017 made his transfer to Man Utd in 2025 a ‘tough sell’ for the Red Devils, according to reports.

Man Utd spent around £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to support Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

However, just nine Premier League matches into the new season, the Red Devils made the decision to sack Ten Hag and hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.

There was very limited money to spend to help Amorim improve his squad in January and there were rumours in December that Man Utd were looking to secure the free signing of Davies from Bayern Munich ahead of the summer.

But Davies is now close to signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena with Man Utd moving on and bringing in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter market.

The wing-back positions are crucial to the way Amorim wants to play and the huge difference in wages between Davies and Dorgu could be eventually be a blessing if the Denmark international fulfills his potential.

The Athletic has revealed the details of Man Utd missing out on Davies, they wrote on Tuesday: