Man Utd to ‘relax transfer rule’ as Rabiot considers ‘one offer from England and one from Italy’

Man Utd are among the clubs interested in Adrien Rabiot with the former Juventus midfielder considering two offers, according to reports.

The Red Devils did some good business over the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte signing before the deadline.

Those five signings, along with the notable sales of Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood, mark the beginning of the INEOS era at Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team look to get the Red Devils back to challenging for Premier League titles.

Despite the signing of Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the transfer window, there is still speculation that they could make a move for Rabiot on a free transfer.

There has been interest from Turkey and the Saudi Pro League for the Frenchman but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano made it clear on Sunday that Rabiot wants to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Romano wrote on X: “Similar to Turkey, Adrien Rabiot has also currently no plans to accept any proposal from Saudi Pro League. His priority and desire remain European top 5 leagues.”

And last week La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto insisted that a deal to sign Rabiot was far from a free transfer with the costs involved in a deal.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think when it comes to Adrien Rabiot’s situation, who is still a free agent after his deal at Juventus expired, it’s a situation that has to be resolved soon, as he does not want to be without a club.

“Rabiot seems like a free signing, but when you look at the costs, it’s certainly a long way from that. At Barcelona, it’s very difficult to sign Rabiot due to their salary limit issues. We’ll see, there are Turkish teams interested.

“Rabiot was also linked with Milan late in the transfer window in case Ismael Bennacer left the club. I can reveal that Milan got in touch with Veronique Rabiot, his mother, with an offer at the start of the summer, and to see if there was a chance of a deal. However they never received an answer on him.”

Caught Offside have now claimed that Man Utd are considering the possibility of ‘relaxing a transfer rule’ in order to sign Rabiot on a free transfer.

Man Utd and Newcastle are ‘both interested’ in Rabiot with the France international ‘prioritising a move to the Premier League for his next club’.

The report adds:

‘Rabiot could be an option for MUFC, with the club internally discussing the possibility of going against their current structure and strategy of mainly signing younger players. ‘Although Rabiot will turn 30 soon, there is surely some sense in making an exception for this free agent, as it could be crucial to bring in an upgrade on the struggling Casemiro, while Erik ten Hag has also arguably not adequately replaced departing duo Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat.’

And reports in Spain claim that Rabiot has two offers from England and two offers from Italy as he continues to mull over his future after leaving Juventus at the end of June.