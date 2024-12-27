Man Utd ‘going down’ and Ruben Amorim could be sacked before summer

This version of Man Utd is relegation struggler bad; that defeat to Wolves was extraordinary. There’s little to no hope.

Man Utd getting relegated

It’s 55 minutes into the Wolves game and United are down to ten and didn’t look like scoring anyway. A Wolves win is inevitable.

Amorim’s record from seven league games will now be won two, drawn one, lost four. Ten Hag’s record from his last seven games was won two, drawn two, lost three. We are officially worse under Amorim than we were under Ten Hag. There’ll be some genius that points to xg or something but I bet this xg against Wolves doesn’t go above 0.5.

I don’t necessarily blame the new manager. I do think he’s making more of this “I don’t have any time to train anyone” problem than he should be. I get that you’ve not had the pre season that most other managers will have had but you took the job mate. Carry on like this and you won’t last the season. I do hope it doesn’t carry on like this though.

The only way I’d advocate for Amorim being sacked is if it looked like we would go down with him at the helm. At the moment I have confidence that he will turn it around once he gets more time on the training field, but that’s not based on any evidence just faith. INEOS can’t sack him before the end of the season, they’ll look even more like they don’t know what they’re doing and have even more money to pay out absolutely buggering our profit and sustainability. You’d have to be nuts to pay £66 to watch this rubbish so no idea where they’d recoup the money from.

They’ve absolutely f***ed up 2024 and my faith in them doing anything good in the long term is rapidly diminishing. Jim talks about United being mediocre but everything he’s done so far are the actions of a mediocre man with no imagination. He shouldn’t have got involved in a protracted move for Dan Ashworth. Having done so, he then shouldn’t have sacked him so quickly. He should’ve got someone decisive in to either sack Ten Hag in the summer and bring in the right manager for pre season or written the year off as the club is reset.

As it is, the season is a write-off anyway and we seem more of a mess on and off the pitch as ever before. The biggest mistake was hiring a manager who plays 3-4-3 with a squad built for 433 (allegedly). We’ve had probably too many players who play on the left for years and then as soon as we sign Amorim, none of those players fit in the system. Maybe Amorim is the man for the long term and they will build a squad for him. I’m happy with that but bugger me it’s going to be (more) painful for the next two or three years.

Our best player since Fergie left has fallen off a cliff this year and been sent off three times (one overturned). Yet he remains our most important player. Our best home grown player in a number of decades has given up. We’ve got loads of players that are either over the hill or too young to rely on consistently. We’ve got Antony. We can’t defend set pieces. We can’t defend. We can’t shoot and quite often we can’t even create chances. We’ve lost the last two against Bournemouth and Wolves without scoring. We don’t have any money for players in January. Next three games are Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal.

F*** it lads, we’re going down. Might as well sell everyone and play the kids.

Ashmundo (lost 2-0 with an xg for of 0.35)

This is the absolute worst Man Utd team

I have been supporting this club for over 25 years now. I have seen its ups and downs. From the moment Sir Alex left, we have faced some difficult times. With Moyes, Van Gaal, Jose and Ole, all having found some success, also led us to some dark moments. Even during the darkest of those moments, I have always felt that we rise back up. Never once felt that United were bottom-half team. Rather a top team, and club, being badly managed and run.

On Thursday something changed. Something broke. For the first time ever, I feel like this squad is bottom half, relegation battlers. Not even a mid table side that can hope for European slots. It just hurts so much. ETH is partly to blame but the rot runs deep.

I, for the first time ever, fear for the future of this club. I don’t see even a slimmer of hope for our revival.

It’s just a sad sad time to be a United fan.

Regards

K

Solanke is rare bright Spurs spark

Thoroughly enjoyed the self loathing that came with the early season predictions revisited. It’s a good day for it, right. I woke up this morning determined to consume nothing but water and cucumber today. Maybe lettuce.

Anyways, in it you mentioned that the jury was still out on Solanke. Which is fair. Any striker who’s been in the Premier League as long as he has, who’s in his prime and costs 50m+ needs a strike rate of at least 50% surely.

But Solanke and Kulu are the only things that aren’t really pi$$ing me off about Spurs at the moment. Enough said on Ange. And Voldemort. And Werner. Sonny isn’t impacting games like he used too. Johnson shone bright and got dropped. The youngsters aren’t for various reasons being allowed to show their potential. It’s beyond our coaches to get the best from Sarr. Who’s awesome. Bissouma lives on the edge of a brain fart. Romero would rather be elsewhere. Maddison’s wildly unserious goal celeb overrides any positive contributions. Of which there has been a few actually. Shout out to Porro for his endless running.

Solanke is the only thing that resembles a plan. He suits Ange’s style. He’s a magnet for defenders. He makes wingers look good. He has a nasty habit of not getting in the right position when close to goal but otherwise, it’s a thumbs up from a seriously disgruntled fan base. And he’ll run all day.

I left the Liverpool game after an hour. And couldn’t give a monkeys what anyone thinks about that. When I looked at my phone and saw that the 2nd and 3rd goals meant a goal and assist for Solanke, it made total sense. Did I mention he runs and runs and runs. I guess being a striker in a Postecoglou team is a pretty nice place to be. As opposed an 18 yo CB playing out of position behind Bissouma in his first PL season!? So…keep doing what you’re doing Dominic. Not totally a shining star but a reason to be cheerful in a most uncheerful of seasons.

All the best,

Andrew

Ps Fair play to Nuno on his achievements so far. Those twinkling eyes are going to be shining very bright in his post match interview on Final Score later.

Hopefully a quiet Spurs week

Another loss from a bottom-half side. At least this time we don’t have to hear about how crraaazzy and zanny they are in losing. They’re just sh!t. Add a quick couple of lines to the bottom of Winners and Losers for Spurs and move on to other far more interesting topics.

Mike (1 year since last trophy) WHU

I actually agree with an article on F365!

I read the article on Ange Postecoglou and his battle against the pragmatists last night and it got me thinking about what my favourite version of my chosen team (Man City) I liked the most in my 40 years of life.

Now I do enjoy many aspects of the game of football, defence, solidity, game management etc, but I do believe in the sentiment of that article that football is at its peak when no f**ks are given. This is because when I look back, and I’ve been truly spoilt by the generational football by City in recent years, which is my favourite ever season? 2001/02. Winning the First Division by playing some of the most carefree, fun and wild football I’ve witnessed. Coming from a manager long considered to be the Godfather of such things and a likely inspiration to the likes of Ange Postecoglou, Kevin Keegan.

The football that season was absolutely bloody brilliant. It is probably something only a City fan could truly appreciate fully, but even so, you could just feel the fun and the exhilaration in the way we played. You felt GOOD watching it even though you knew it could easily end up going sideways. Berkovic and Benarbia playing like prime Xavi and Iniesta (yeah yeah I know and I don’t care) and the Goat banging goals in for fun off various parts of his body. It was the dictionary definition of we will score one more than you, and I loved it. Yeah the prestige may not have been there, we were still the joke team in Manchester, it was the league below the elite bla bla bla. But still to this day, by far my most enjoyable season.

Now of course, that’s easy to say when we won it clear by 10 points with 100+ in total, but I honestly believe I’d still have enjoyed it just as much with a few more defeats thrown in there.

So to Spurs fans, be careful what you wish for next because for good or bad, that kind of football doesn’t come around very often. Embrace it, and ride it as long as you can.

Marc, Bolton

Ange in!

I’d say Tottenham should keep Ange Because we are more alive then ever with him! And eventually we’ll win cups.

Linzay Joy

…Every time Spurs perform poorly, there is loud cry for the manager to be sacked. But, plainly, it is the directors who should be sacked, for total lack of ambition for the club’s success.

S F Adefajo, Colchester