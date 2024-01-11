Man Utd ‘continue to push for’ Newcastle man as Chelsea model is mooted; striker ‘chance’

Man Utd “continue to push for” Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth as they look to appoint a sporting director, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced on Christmas Eve that Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is due to attend Sunday’s match at Old Trafford against Tottenham – had agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club.

They are still awaiting ratification from the Premier League with Ratcliffe expected to take over footballing operations once the deal is confirmed.

One of the biggest changes Ratcliffe and INEOS want to make is over recruitment with many of the club’s transfers over the last decade being unsuccessful.

And they hope that they can start implementing a better recruitment strategy by appointing an experienced sporting director, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that Ashworth is still their top target.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s still a work in progress for Manchester United to pick their next sporting director under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The list of names remains the same as mentioned several times before including Paul Mitchell and people like that, but I think the name of Dan Ashworth is the strongest name and the most appreciated by INEOS.

“Still, Newcastle remain convinced that Ashworth is focused their project. He is under contract there, so Newcastle keep playing down the rumours as they want to continue with him. I expect, however, that INEOS will continue to push for Ashworth in the next weeks because he is really the strongest candidate. Then we will see if they want to go for one candidate or try something similar to Chelsea recently, as they hired multiple directors, so let’s see what the structure will be at Manchester United.

“Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund is almost completed. On the player’s side it’s been done for ten days now because he wants to go, so it’s just about the final details between the clubs and the green light. It’s at the final stages and then it will be done.

“In my view, this looks like a very good move. Sancho needs to feel loved and to play regularly, so it’s an excellent choice for Jadon. He can’t waste time, he wants and needs to play immediately so Dortmund is great solution to improve his situation. He’s still young and a talented player, so I’m sure he can get his career back on track.

“I think a striker is a possibility for United this January, as they’ve spoken to several names. Timo Werner was one name, with United speaking to his agents but never directly to RB Leipzig. Serhou Guirassy has looked like another option, but it won’t happen now as he’s at AFCON, so let’s see what happens. It’s also important to see what will happen with Anthony Martial – at the moment they’ve received no offers, but keep an eye on him because if he and Sancho were both to leave this January it could give United a chance to sign a new striker.”