According to reports, a ‘remarkable return’ to Manchester United is on the cards after the Premier League giants were given a ‘tip-off’.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made four summer signings as they have landed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha are upgrades on last season’s options and should significantly improve their forward line after they were toothless in attack following the arrival of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Still, Man Utd remain in the market for further signings before this summer transfer window closes.

Recent reports have indicated that their priorities are to sign a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper, though exits are likely required to raise funds.

Man Utd have plotted an audacious move for Carlos Baleba, though this deal is currently off as Brighton are unwilling to open the door to his exit in this window as they demand over £100m for their prized asset.

This means Man Utd are scouring the market for an alternative midfielder, while they are also linked with several goalkeepers as they consider replacing Andre Onana.

Their current No.1 suffered a dramatic fall from grace last season as he made mistakes at embarrassing regularity and his position is in doubt at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Onana was signed to replace David De Gea, who has enjoyed a late-career resurgence since joining Serie A outfit Fiorentina on a free transfer.

De Gea’s impressive form for Fiorentina has fuelled reports linking the veteran goalkeeper with a potential return to the Premier League and The Sun have claimed that the Red Devils are ‘exploring his remarkable return’.

Man Utd are said to have made ‘hush hush checks’ on De Gea’s status and have been ‘tipped off’ on a clause in his current contract.

The report adds:

‘The Red Devils have been tipped off that the Spaniard, 34, has a clause in his deal at Fiorentina — allowing him to leave for a relatively small sum. ‘Now discreet background calls are being made after De Gea made a good impression on his return to Old Trafford for a friendly last weekend and told fans their “paths may cross again”.’

Amorim has also remained coy when asked whether Onana will be his No.1 goalkeeper this season.

Ahead of Man Utd’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday, Amorim said: “It is like the other players. They all have to win their place. I am not going to say if one guy is number one.”

United are also working on exits and Jadon Sancho could be the next member of their so-called bomb squad to leave amid interest from AS Roma.

Journalist Nicolo Schira said on X: ‘#ASRoma are waiting for Jadon #Sancho’s answer to their bid for a contract until 2030 (€5M/year).

‘Meanwhile, #Roma have received the green light from #ManchesterUnited to sign the winger for €22M. #transfers #MUFC #mutd.’